PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Monday – April 18th 2021 (LISTEN)

Joe Biden a No-Show to Greet Japanese PM—and the Preview of a President Harris Is Awful – On Friday, President Joe Biden was supposed to welcome the first international head of state to visit the White House during his administration. According to the staffer who runs the president’s Twitter account, Biden was looking forward to this press avail:

I’m not sure what it is about our alliance with Japan that needs renewing. It’s been pretty solid for decades, and President Donald Trump was a staunch ally against Chinese aggression, the biggest threat to the island nation. There were actually protests in Japan on Inauguration Day 2021. The New York Post credits President Trump’s close relationship with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his willingness to stand up to China as the reason for his support in Japan. – READ MORE

Maxine Waters urges Minnesota protesters to ‘stay on the street’ if Chauvin acquitted in Floyd case – U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., showed up at an anti-police brutality protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Saturday evening, saying demonstrators needed to “stay on the street,” demanding justice until police reform becomes a reality.

“I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” Waters told reporters shortly before an 11 p.m. curfew. “We’ve got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” – READ MORE

Canadian Cops Refuse To Enforce Ontario’s New ‘Police State’ COVID-Lockdown Laws –A new police state has been established just north of the states of Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. The Province of Ontario is home to over 38% of the population of Canada and is 55% bigger in area than the State of Texas, and it is now acting like a nightmarish police state. – READ MORE

In San Francisco, Drug Overdoses Claimed Twice As Many Lives As COVID-19 – More than twice as many people died from accidental drug overdoses in San Francisco in 2020 than from the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, according to preliminary data released by the city’s office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A total of 713 people died from drug overdoses in the city in 2020 compared to 255 who died from the CCP virus, commonly known as the coronavirus.

Nationwide, the largest increase in the number of overdose deaths occurred in March and May 2020 and coincided with the CCP virus lockdowns, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. – READ MORE

Facebook blocks users from sharing NY Post story about BLM co-founder’s pricey home-buying spree – Users on the platform reported Thursday that they weren’t able to share the link to a story, published by the Post, that detailed Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors’ recent multimillion-dollar “real estate buying binge.”

In the story, the Post reported that as protests and riots were carried out last year in the name of Black Lives Matter — and as money poured into the organization’s coffers — the group’s co-founder snagged four high-end homes worth a total of $3.2 million. The Post article highlighted the irony of a self-proclaimed Marxist like Khan-Cullors cashing in on a grassroots movement. – READ MORE

“Fentanyl Is Here:” Las Vegas Suffers 200% Surge In Overdose Deaths – America has been engulfed with a drug problem for decades, but the situation is quickly deteriorating as the largest inbound fentanyl traffic into the country was recently reported. Not surprising, but Las Vegas has been the latest metro area to suffer an “alarming” surge in overdose deaths.

According to Las Vegas Sun, fentanyl killed 219 people in the Las Vegas Valley in 2020, a stunning 200% increase from the prior year. – READ MORE

Biden Isn’t Ending The Afghan War, He’s Privatizing It – While President Biden said he will withdraw troops from Afghanistan, it’s not clear if his plan extends to the thousands of contractors working for the Pentagon that are still in the country.

When asked about this issue on Friday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he wasn’t sure. “So on the contractors, we don’t know exactly. There are some preliminary plans. And clearly, the goal is to get all our personnel out and I suspect that contractors will be part of that. But whether there’ll still be a need for some contractor support, I just don’t know,” he said. – READ MORE

Globalists Will Need Another Crisis In America As Their Reset Agenda Fails – It might sound like “US exceptionalism” to point this out (…and how very dare I), but even if the globalist Reset is successful in every other nation on Earth, the globalists are still failures if they can’t secure and subjugate the American people. As I’ve noted many times in the past, most of the world has been sufficiently disarmed, and even though we are seeing resistance in multiple European nations against forced vaccination legislation and medical tyranny, it is unlikely that they will have the ability to actually repel a full on march into totalitarianism. Most of Asia, India and Australia are already well under control. Africa is almost an afterthought , considering Africa is where many suspect vaccines are tested. – READ MORE