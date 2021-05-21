PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Friday – May 21st 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Pres. Biden Blames Unvaccinated For COVID-19 Surges, Says They Will Pay The Price – Following the exact plan passed down from the Trump administration, President Biden was more than happy enough to announce that all 50 states have seen decreases in COVID-19 case numbers. Thanks to the vaccine and distribution plan, many Americans have already received at least one dose of the vaccine. But while Biden flaunted case numbers as a testament to his presidency, he also gave a grave warning to those who are still hesitant about getting vaccinated.

Talking to the American people on Monday, President Biden expressed gratitude for all who have done their part in fighting the coronavirus. Still not giving credit to former President Donald Trump, Biden went on to warn people, claiming they will "end up paying the price" for not being vaccinated.

Cuomo’s “Vax & Scratch”: New York Will Now Reward Vaccinations With Scratch-Off Lotto Tickets – In the latest awkward and cringeworthy “incentive” aimed at battling “vaccine hesitancy” the state of New York is now offering all residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time next week a “free state lottery ticket” in a new program dubbed Vax & Scratch (no this is not satire).

The Hill details that "The program will give a free New York Lottery scratch-off ticket for the Mega Multiplier Lottery to any individuals over the age of 18 who get vaccinated at certain locations across the state between May 24 and May 28."

Maryland To Give Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents, $2M In Total Prize Money – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said the state health department has partnered with Maryland Lottery to bring a total $2 million in prize money for lucky vaccinated Marylanders. The grand prize is $400,000.

"Get your shot for a shot to win," Hogan joked.

House Passes Bill Creating Capitol Riot Commission With Support From Dozens Of Republicans, Rebuking GOP Leadership – The House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would create a bipartisan, 9/11-style commission into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with dozens of Republicans joining Democrats in a rebuke of GOP leadership.

The bill passed 252 to 175 with support of 35 Republicans, even though top GOP leaders opposed it and launched a last-ditch effort to convince its members to vote against it. It was authored by Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and New York Republican Rep. John Katko, the top lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee, and focuses solely on the Capitol riot instead of adopting a wider scope as some Republicans previously insisted.

Third Largest US Chicken Producer Runs Out Of Chicken Wings – At this point, shortages of everything from microchips to potato chips are forcing American businesses to adjust to higher prices and supply shocks, while consumers are forced to pay higher prices at the store. And while high commodity prices (which have come off their highs in recent days as lumber, oil and iron prices declined) have retreated in recent days, we noted that these shortages are expected to last a long time.

One reason is that high prices are good for producers, and it's too expensive for many companies to build out new production capacity right now. This dynamic is contributing to a looming chicken wing shortage in the US, which might remind some of the bacon-shortage hysteria that has occasionally gripped the US in the past.

Half of Americans saw their favorite local store shut down because of pandemic – Few people have escaped the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and that’s especially true for local ‘mom and pop’ shops. A new study finds half of Americans have witnessed their favorite local businesses close down because of COVID-19.

A survey of 2,000 people reveals 68 percent personally know a local business owner impacted by the pandemic. According to respondents, the most commonly impacted businesses include cafes (62%), retail shops (58%), gaming shops (55%), and book stores (54%).

How COVID Put An End To Your Right To Due Process – Over a year ago, the covid panic shook the world. We were told it would only be “15 days to flatten the curve” as businesses were locked down, “nonessential” employees were forced out of work (I’ve written about the myth of the nonessential employee here), masks were mandated, and individuals were not allowed to gather in groups or attend religious services.

In typical fashion, a government-mandated "temporary" usurpation of liberty turned into an indefinite infringement, as shown by the fact that we're still under covid orders four hundred days later. Regardless of the length of time, the question remains that few have asked: What authority does the government have to lock us down and force us out of work?

If Everything Is Going To Be Just Fine, Why Do The Shortages Just Keep Getting Worse? – They keep telling us that economic conditions are improving, but if that is true why are the shortages worse than ever? For a moment, I would like to take you all the way back to 2019. Before the pandemic came along, we didn't have any shortages. If you wanted something, you just went to the store and got it or you ordered it online. Prices were low, global supply chains were functioning smoothly, and to most people it seemed like it would stay that way for the foreseeable future. But then the pandemic hit, and "panic buying" caused short-term shortages of certain items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer. It was understandable that people would want to hoard those things, because there was a lot of fear in the air. But we also knew that those shortages were only going to be temporary.