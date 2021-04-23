PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Friday – April 23rd 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

House passes DC statehood bill to make district 51st state after heated floor debate –The divided House Thursday passed legislation to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state and to grant its more than 700,000 residents full representation in Congress.

The strictly party-line vote in the House was 216 to 208, with all Republicans rejecting the statehood bill, dubbed H.R. 51. The legislation has support from President Biden but faces long odds of passing in the 50-50 split Senate. – READ MORE

UK Plans To Launch “Vaccine Passports” Next Month – The tourism industries of Spain, Greece and other popular European destinations can breathe a sigh of relief. Because according to a leaked report published Wednesday afternoon in the Telegraph, the UK is preparing to make COVID-19 passports available as early as next month, allowing Britons to book their summer holidays without any apprehension.

Britain’s Department for Transport wants an official certification scheme that gives British travelers a document they can show at borders overseas in place by May 17. In order to help avoid yet another brutally slow tourism season, the EU has recommended that vaccinated travelers should be able to bypass quarantines and other travel restrictions, even though the WHO recently argued that country’s shouldn’t impose vaccination checks on travelers. – READ MORE

George Floyd Autonomous Zone Issues “Rules For White People” – The ‘George Floyd Autonomous Zone’ in Minneapolis has issued a list of ‘rules for white people’ that they have to abide by in order to enter the area.

The zone has popped up around the area that Floyd died and has come to resemble something akin to a religious cult encampment. – READ MORE

Virginia cop loses job after chief finds out he donated $25 to Kyle Rittenhouse legal fund – A Norfolk, Virginia, police officer is out of a job after having reportedly donated $25 to Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund, the New York Daily News reported.

The Norfolk city manager announced the officer’s departure in a Tuesday statement. – READ MORE

Rand Paul Warns Of “Climate Corps Youth” Plan In “Horrendous” Green New Deal – As extreme leftists within the Democratic party formally reintroduced their radical ‘green new deal’ Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul warned that the vast spending plan seeks to overturn the voter economy, do away with free market capitalism, and even create armies of youths dedicated to implementing socialist policy.

Appearing on Fox News, Paul warned that the far left “definitely think that money grows on trees, and I guess that’s part of the green plan.” – READ MORE

Is The UK’s “War On Pubs” About Silencing Dissent? – A university teacher has published a fascinating article in which he argues that the shut down of pubs in the United Kingdom is about silencing dissent.

The article by Sean Walsh, which was carried by LockdownSkeptics, questions why pubs are still semi-closed while other “non-essential retail” stores are allowed to fully open despite the fact that the entire hospitality industry was responsible for just 3 per cent of total COVID infections last year. – READ MORE

How Government Subsidizes Obesity – Austrian mathematician Abraham Wald was a World War II hero. He worked out of a nondescript apartment building in Harlem for the Applied Mathematics Panel. Wald’s ability to see the unseen was a significant factor in the Allied victory in World War II.

Allied bomber planes were being shot down at such an alarming rate that bomber airmen were called “ghosts already.” The Air Force concluded that more armor was needed on the planes but adding armor would add weight. David McRaney, the author of several books on cognitive biases, tells the story of how Wald saved the military from a major blunder – READ MORE

The Covidian Cult Exposed: Six Conditions Of Mind Control – Back in October of 2020, I wrote an essay called The Covidian Cult, in which I described the so-called “New Normal” as a global totalitarian ideological movement.

Developments over the last six months have borne out the accuracy of that analogy.

A full year after the initial roll-out of the utterly horrifying and completely fictional photos of people dropping dead in the streets, the projected 3.4% death rate, and all the rest of the official propaganda, despite the absence of any actual scientific evidence of an apocalyptic plague (and the abundance of evidence to the contrary), millions of people continue to behave like members of an enormous death cult, walking around in public with medical-looking masks, robotically repeating vacuous platitudes, torturing children, the elderly, the disabled, demanding that everyone submit to being injected with dangerous experimental “vaccines,” and just generally acting delusional and psychotic. – READ MORE