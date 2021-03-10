PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Wednesday – March 10th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

COVID Outbreak Confirmed At Nursing Home Despite Staff, Patients Being Vaccinated – As new COVID cases tumble across North America, sleepy British Columbia has just reported a new outbreak of the virus at a nursing home in the province where both staff members and patients had already been vaccinated.

According to the CBC, a new outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at the Cottonwoods Care Center, located in the Interior Health region. BC’s provincial health officer first acknowledged the outbreak yesterday. – READ MORE

‘Weekend At Biden’s?’ Handlers Shut Down Yet Another Q&A After Public Appearance – For the third time in as many days (the previous two detailed here), President Biden’s handlers abruptly panicked at the prospect of him answering a question from the press.

Today’s debacle takes place in a DC hardware store as double-mask-wearing Biden stares blankly at the store owner during his polite introduction, then becomes distracted by people on an upper level of the store. – READ MORE

More Money in Stimulus Bill for Pension Bailouts ‘Than All the Money Combined’ for Vaccines, Congressman Says – Unions are getting a free pass after mismanaging their multi-employer pensions for decades. In a provision not well-publicized before the stimulus bill narrowly passed by the Senate with only Democrat support, $86 billion dollars will be directed to at least185 multi-employer union pension plans that are close to collapse. According to the New York Times:

Both the House and Senate stimulus measures would give the weakest plans enough money to pay hundreds of thousands of retirees — a number that will grow in the future — their full pensions for the next 30 years. The provision does not require the plans to pay back the bailout, freeze accruals or to end the practices that led to their current distress, which means their troubles could recur. Nor does it explain what will happen when the taxpayer money runs out 30 years from now. – READ MORE

Prosecutor Indicates Criminal Charges Possible Against Gretchen Whitmer Over Nursing Home Deaths – A local Michigan prosecutor has indicated that criminal charges could be forthcoming against Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer over her handling of the coronavirus pandemic as it relates to people who died in nursing homes.

New Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido told ABC Detroit that he is encouraging people who lost loved ones in nursing homes to go and get information from the facilities about the circumstances surrounding their loved ones’ death because, according to Lucido, he can’t access that information due to HIPAA laws. Lucido encourages people to file a wrongful death complaint with police. – READ MORE

French schoolgirl’s accusations got her teacher beheaded, sparked violent riots. Now she admits she made it all up. – In a shocking development in a case that stunned France last year, a schoolgirl has admitted she made up accusations against her former teacher that sparked a hate campaign, which led to his gruesome murder and sparked violent riots in the country.

Samuel Paty, a history teacher in west Paris, was beheaded last October by an 18-year-old Chechen Muslim refugee named Abdoullakh Anzorov, after controversy erupted over his alleged anti-Muslim classroom presentation during a lesson on free speech. – READ MORE

9 Signs That Pieces Are Being Moved Into Place For A Major Middle East War – The American people are really going to regret putting the warmongers back in control. Joe Biden has been in the White House for less than two months, and the warmongers that Biden has surrounded himself with have been feverishly setting the stage for the next war in the Middle East. I do not believe that it will start within the next week, but I do believe that it is inevitable.

While President Trump was in the White House for four years, the U.S. didn’t start any new conflicts, but now the Biden administration is quite determined to start projecting “American influence” all over the globe once again. Most Americans don’t understand the bigger picture, but the truth is that this is going to have very serious implications over the next few years. – READ MORE

The Quality Of Life In The United States Is Going Down The Toilet – Is the quality of life in America getting better, or is it getting worse? Americans certainly have a lot more “money” than they did when I was a kid, but that doesn’t mean much because the U.S. dollar has only a fraction of the value that it did back then. And without a doubt our electronic devices have become much more advanced, but that doesn’t mean that we are happier. In fact, everywhere I look people seem to be deeply unhappy. It is rare to see someone actually smiling in public, but of course there is a good reason for that. If you smile too much, someone might accuse you of being creepy. As Americans, we are being trained to not express emotions and to keep to ourselves. Being friendly is considered to be “suspicious”, if you tell a joke there is a very good chance that you will deeply offend someone, and if you express strong opinions you might just get “canceled”. – READ MORE