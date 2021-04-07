PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Wednesday – April 7th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine passports: ‘Don’t tread on our personal freedoms’ – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has banned government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine passports in a new executive order.

Abbott announced on Tuesday morning the ban on any government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine passports. – READ MORE

Biden Admin Considers Building More Border Wall Where ‘Gaps’ Exist: Report – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told employees he’s considering building more sections of the border wall to fill in “gaps,” The Washington Times reported Monday.

President Joe Biden stopped federal funding to the southern border wall, though Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials reportedly asked Mayorkas last week what his plans for the wall are, according to the Times. Biden issued a Jan. 20 executive order ceasing all construction on the southern border wall. – READ MORE

Biden Says No Evidence Higher Corporate Taxes Will Drive Companies Abroad –President Joe Biden on Monday defended his proposal to raise corporate taxes to help pay for his infrastructure spending plans, saying he was not worried the hike would harm the economy and that there was no evidence it would drive business abroad.

Speaking to reporters in Washington after spending Easter weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, Biden again took aim at the 50 or 51 corporations on the Fortune 500 list that paid no taxes at all for three years, saying it was time for them to pay their share. – READ MORE

Biden’s energy secretary doesn’t deny tax hikes to pay for massive infrastructure plan will ‘hit the middle class hard’ – Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm didn’t deny claims over the weekend that tax hikes associated with the Biden administration’s more than $2 trillion infrastructure plan could have a ruinous economic effect on middle-class Americans.

During an interview on Sunday, CNN host Jake Tapper confronted the energy secretary on the issue, citing concerns among Republicans and moderate congressional Democrats about the economic impact of raising taxes. – READ MORE

Commentary: Analyst: Gas Prices Could Hit $3 Per Gallon Soon, Biden Having a ‘Profound Impact’ – Gas prices across the country have been noticeably on the rise in recent weeks, and an analyst warns that it shows no signs of stopping.

Patrick De Haan, petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, suggested that President Joe Biden’s energy policies could bring the national average to $3. – READ MORE

Dr. Fauci Can’t Explain Why Texas COVID Cases Keep Dropping Despite Reopening –More than a month has passed since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shocked the Faucis of the world by scrapping COVID-inspired restrictions on businesses and individuals, including removing the mask mandate. The decisions prompted Dr. Anthony Fauci and legions of public health “experts” to warn about the devastating consequences – thousands of unnecessary deaths would result, they said – however, as the data show, practically every metric has shown that the Lone Star State’s outbreak has continued to recede, even as blue states like Michigan are seeing a new surge in infections (believed to be driven by “mutant” strains).

As epidemiologists everywhere have struggled to come up with an explanation, it’s worth noting that Texans are dining out more, according to Opentable seatings, which have become a closely watched proxy for post-quarantine economic activity. – READ MORE

Biden’s $2T spending plan, billed as infrastructure bill, spends less than half on infrastructure – President Biden’s $2 trillion spending plan, which is being promoted largely as a bill to address infrastructure, directs well under half of its total money to things traditionally defined as infrastructure, according to a Fox News analysis.

The analysis, based on the 25-page summary of the president’s proposal for the “American Jobs Plan,” indicates less than $750 billion of the spending fits even a broad definition of infrastructure. – READ MORE