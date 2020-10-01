PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Thursday – October 1st 2020 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Denmark Nears Pre-COVID Normality: No Masks Or Distancing In Schools, Just Common Sense – One of the more diabolical aspects of the protracted COVID ‘crisis’ in countries like the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia, is the intellectually dishonest claim that Coronavirus in their countries is somehow different from the Coronavirus in other western countries.

It’s like there are two parallel universes now. While the Anglosphere continues to ramp-up its emergency ‘pandemic’ measures and mandatory mask and quarantine policies, their Scandinavian counterparts like Sweden, Norway or Denmark have already returned to life as normal; no masks on public transport (although Norway just introduced a new rule today advising masks on crowded carriages), no obsessive social distancing rules, no snap lockdowns, and certainly no draconian laws and threats of £10,000 fines made by government leaders, or holding the country hostage until a wonder vaccine arrives in the spring. The contrast couldn’t be more extreme. – READ MORE

Researcher Suggests Deliberate Chinese Propaganda Campaign Forced World Into Lockdown – Researcher and attorney Michael P. Senger suggests that the Chinese government launched an aggressive propaganda campaign to exaggerate the severity of coronavirus in order to force the rest of the world into a draconian lockdown that would serve to benefit Beijing.

In an article for Tablet Magazine, Senger details how in late January, “international COVID-19 hysteria began” with a series of suspicious videos posted to social media sites showing people in China suddenly collapsing on the streets, including one instance where a man held out his arm to break his fall, suggesting the collapse was staged. – READ MORE

“Everyone Dies”: Elon Musk Says He Won’t Get COVID Vaccine, Calls Bill Gates A “Knucklehead” – Continuing his weeks-long feud with Bill Gates, whom he lambasted days ago for having “no clue” about electric pickup trucks, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now taken more shots at the Microsoft founder while decrying the idea of taking the coronavirus vaccine during a podcast with Kara Swisher.

Musk said on the recent podcast that neither him, nor his children, are at risk of dying from Covid-19 and that, as a result, they would be unlikely to need the vaccine, according to RT. “I’m not at risk, neither are my kids,” he said. – READ MORE

BUSTED on Hot Mic: PA Gov. Wolf and Elected Crony Laughing About Masks as ‘Political Theater’ (VIDEO) – If this video doesn’t get your blood pressure up after months of being forced to wear masks “for your safety,” then you’re probably dead already from the Chinese WuFlu (or at least that’s what the coroner scribbled on your death certificate). – READ MORE

Gov Cuomo Threatens To Send In National Guard To Pick Up Trash As NYC Garbage Crisis Worsens – Offering perhaps the clearest indication yet of his priorities as a Democratic governor of one of the most liberal states in the country, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo just suggested Tuesday that he might send in the national guard to help pick up trash around the city, infuriating critics who questioned his eagerness to send in the National Guard to act as glorified garbagemen, despite his unwillingness to deploy them during the unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd.

During the lockdown and the months that followed, trash has piled up on some NYC sidewalks. While kvetching about the growing trash pileup, the governor complained that he didn’t know “what was going on” in NYC – which is run by his political rival, Mayor Bill de Blasio – and claimed that he had offered to send in the National Guard to come pick up the garbage if the city couldn’t handle the job. – READ MORE

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Lawyer Threatens Biden With Libel Lawsuit Over ‘White Supremacist’ Accusation – The attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, threatened to sue Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday after Biden released a video suggesting Rittenhouse is a “white supremacist.”

Biden’s video accused President Donald Trump of refusing to condemn white supremacists and included footage of Rittenhouse in Kenosha. There is no public evidence that Rittenhouse is a white supremacist. – READ MORE

Biden’s Texas Political Director, Other Democrats Accused In Illegal Ballot Harvesting Scheme – According to a lawsuit filed with the Texas Supreme Court Monday, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s political director in Texas has been accused of ballot harvesting in Harris County. Harris County is Texas’ most populous county; Houston is its and the state’s largest city.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed by conservative activist Dr. Steven Hotze and several others, two investigators accuse Dallas Jones and several prominent Democrat officeholders of organizing a ballot harvesting scheme. Jones was named Joe Biden’s political director in Texas in late August with stories appearing in media in September. – READ MORE

Why New York City Is In Trouble: 114,041 Public Employees Earn Over $100,000 – Mayor Bill de Blasio is aggressively pushing for a $12.4 billion federal bailout – because New York City faces an unprecedented $7 billion budget deficit over the next two years.

Last week, in a public relations stunt, the mayor announced a one-week unpaid furlough of himself and 494 employees within his office – a taxpayer savings of a paltry $860,000. – READ MORE

