PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Thursday – October 15th 2020 (LISTEN)

Report: Joe Biden Met With Hunter’s Ukraine Business Partners As Vice President, According To Unconfirmed Emails – Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden met with a top executive of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015, according to a copy of an unconfirmed email obtained by the New York Post.

The email was part of what the Post described as a “massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer” that was dropped off at an unidentified Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019. The owner of the repair shop said the customer who dropped it off never came back to pay for the service and retrieve the laptop. – READ MORE

Bill Gates Warns “World Won’t Return To Normal” Until “Second Generation” Of COVID-19 Super-Vaccines Arrives – As the number of trial halts involving experimental COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics grows, public policymakers, the scientific community, and billionaires like Bill Gates are becoming increasingly worried about an issue that analysts from Goldman Sachs raised in a recent research note, where they warned that the biggest obstacle to eradicating COVID-19 could be convincing everyone to take the vaccines.

So after doing his part to sow doubt about the reliability of President Trump’s FDA, Microsoft founder Bill Gates is now doing a series of interviews to tout his foundation’s collaboration with the WHO (which aims to provide vaccine doses to everyone in need across the developing world) and urge his audience to stop worrying and accept the vaccine, as soon as it’s available (for the record, Gates said recently that he expects vaccines to be widely available by the end of next year, though he qualified that by acknowledging that the efficacy of vaccines is still unknown). – READ MORE

Report: DOJ Closes ‘Unmasking’ Investigation – The Justice Department has closed its investigation into whether Obama administration officials improperly unmasked the identities of Trump associates mentioned in intelligence reports, according to a report.

According to The Washington Post, the investigation was recently closed and is unlikely to lead to criminal charges. A report of the investigation will also not be released, according to the newspaper, which cited government sources familiar with the matter. – READ MORE

It’s Begun: Media Start Predicting a Biden ‘Landslide’ — Just Like Four Years Ago – It’s amazing. And the media are oblivious to the fact that they are repeating history, almost word for word.

That’s not to say the election won’t have a different outcome. We’re a different nation than we were four years ago. “Time brings all things to pass,” Aeschylus said, and the past four years have put America through the wringer. We’ve seen so much, been outraged so often by the actions of the radical left that there are few surprises anymore. We’ve developed a bad case of “outrage fatigue” and no matter who wins the presidency, the only certainty is continued upheaval. – READ MORE

“Unconstitutional”: Michigan Supreme Court Denies Gov. Whitmer Request For Extension Of Pandemic Executive Powers – Fresh from her “ordeal” of almost being kidnapped by a couple of white supremacists leftist, BLM-supporting militia nuts, overnight there was more bad news for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer when on Monday a conservative majority in the Michigan Supreme Court denied her request to extend the emergency powers which she invoked to curb the spread of the coronavirus, declaring it unconstitutional.

The justices reversed a lower court’s opinion that supported the governor’s use of executive powers amid the pandemic when they voted 6-1 against halting the precedential effect of its Oct. 2 opinion until Oct. 30. They reaffirmed their initial 4-3 ruling that declared unconstitutional her use of the 1945 emergency powers law. – READ MORE

The Average American Is Recorded 238 Times A Week – Do you have a cell phone? Unless it’s an old antiquated flip phone, there’s a camera. Public parks, roadways, the parking garage at your favorite shopping center, police officers wearing body cameras, school…they are everywhere.

There was a time when Americans viewed the presence of security cameras in a private business as a creepy Orwellian intrusion into their private lives. They didn’t want to be recorded and watched as they did their shopping or when they went into the bank to cash their paychecks. Those days came and went and Americans accepted and adapted those cameras. – READ MORE

