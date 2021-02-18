PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Thursday – February 18th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Texas: That’s What Happens ‘When You Don’t Pursue A Green New Deal’ – On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took a swipe at Texas political leaders, propounding that the suffering Texans are experiencing because of the freezing cold and concomitant power outages could have been addressed by her “Green New Deal.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “The infrastructure failures in Texas are quite literally what happens when you *don’t* pursue a Green New Deal. Weak on sweeping next-gen public infrastructure investments, little focus on equity so communities are left behind, climate deniers in leadership so they don’t long prep for disaster. We need to help people *now.* Long-term we must realize these are the consequences of inaction.” – READ MORE

Biden Falsely Claims: ‘We Didn’t Have’ A Vaccine ‘When We Came Into Office’ – President Joe Biden falsely claimed during a CNN town hall on Tuesday night that his administration did not have a vaccine to work with when he came into office, saying, “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but a vaccinator, how do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm?”

“What we did, we got into office and found out the supply, there was no backlog, I mean, there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking,” Biden claimed. “And there are 10 million doses a day that were available. We’ve upped that in the first three weeks that we were in office to significantly more than that, we’ve moved out, went to the Pfizer and Moderna and said, can you produce more vaccine and more rapidly? And not only agree to go from 200 to 400, then they agreed to go to 600 million doses.” – READ MORE

Biden: Country Could Return To Normalcy by ‘Next Christmas’ – President Joe Biden is careful to predict when the country will go back to normal but suggests he has an idea.

During a town hall event hosted by CNN on Tuesday night, host Anderson Cooper asked Biden when he thinks the pandemic will be over and the country will be able to go back to the way it was. – READ MORE

Who Is The US President? Kamala Harris, Not Biden Is Talking With Foreign Leaders –While Joe Biden plays Mario Kart and gets an early night, Kamala Harris is talking to world leaders, prompting the question who really is the President of the United States now?

The New York Post reports that Harris spoke at length with French President Emmanuel Macron this week.

The Vice President’s office released a statement noting that the two “agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address COVID-19, climate change, and support democracy at home and around the world.” – READ MORE

Fauci, Who Praised NY for ‘Correctly’ Responding to COVID, Says He ‘Can’t’ Comment on Cuomo Scandal – After awarding praise to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Dr. Anthony Fauci on CNN Tuesday refused to comment on Cuomo’s brewing nursing home scandal.

Asked about Cuomo’s decision to pack nursing homes full of vulnerable residents with COVID-positive patients, Fauci, who is now President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, punted the football. – READ MORE

Wuhan Lab Eligible To Receive US Taxpayer Funding Through 2024, NIH Confirms – The Wuhan Institute of Virology is authorized to receive taxpayer funding for animal research until January 2024, the National Institute of Health told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The WIV is at the center of widespread speculation that COVID-19 could have entered the human population in China due to an accidental lab leak. Researchers at the lab were studying bat-based coronaviruses prior to the outbreak, a project partially backed by $600,000 in U.S. taxpayer funds routed to the lab through the nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance. – READ MORE

Kraft Heinz, Conagra Will Start Passing On Soaring Food Costs To Consumers – Cost of living is about to soar and all the average joe has to cover it is a $1400 check from Uncle Joe.

Late last year we noted that SocGen’s Albert Edwards warning readers that it could be time to start “panicking” about soaring food prices.

Edwards’ research said, “keep a very close eye as to whether we see a repeat of the 2010/11 surge in food prices” because “on the 10th anniversary of the start of the Arab Spring, and with poverty having already been made much worse by the pandemic, another food price bubble could well be the straw to break the very angry camel’s back.” – READ MORE

Florida, California Took Opposite Approaches To COVID… With Virtually Same Result –How is it that California enacted draconian COVID lockdown measures, yet had nearly identical results to Florida – a state which went out of its way to avoid shackling residents with small business-killing prohibitions and mentally unhealthy isolation?

According to an analysis by the Daily Mail, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) strict lockdowns resulted in 8,499 cases and 130 deaths per 100,000 residents, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s hands-off approach – such as lifting an ordinance preventing people from operating businesses and restaurants – has resulted in 8,306 cases and 117 deaths per 100,000 residents. – READ MORE