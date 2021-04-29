PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Thursday – April 29th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Biden Set To Unveil $1.8 Trillion Expansion Of American “Social Safety Net” – President Biden will head to Capitol Hill Wednesday night for the first time since Inauguration Day (a casual visit by the president would risk spoiling the narrative that the Capitol remains a battle-scarred wreck since the Jan. 6 “uprising”) to unveil the second part of his “Build Back Better” plan, a $1.8 trillion proposal to expand the American “safety net” that will be financed by hefty tax increases on individuals and businesses, including a nearly 40% tax on short-term capital gains that spooked the market when it was first reported last week.

The scale of the plan, which has been named “the American Families Plan” and is intended to compliment Biden’s “American Jobs Plan” unveiled four weeks ago, has increased in scope since the first details of a preliminary version were leaked to the press earlier this month. – READ MORE

Fauci Justifies Children Wearing Masks Outside — ‘They Are More at Risk of Getting Infected’ – During a Wednesday appearance on NBC’s “Today,” White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed the new mask guidelines that allow vaccinated people to go outside without masks.

Host Savannah Guthrie asked Fauci when kids are going to be able to play without masks. – READ MORE

UK Hiring COVID Marshals To Patrol Streets Until 2023 Despite Lockdown Restrictions Supposedly Ending In June – Government councils in the UK are hiring COVID Marshals to patrol streets from July until the end of 2023, despite the fact that all lockdown restrictions are supposed to end in June.

“A new army of Covid Marshals is being recruited for roles that could last until 2023 despite Government plans to lift all remaining restrictions on June 21,” reports the Telegraph. – READ MORE

‘Mom And Pop’ Landlords Dying On The Vine As Un-Evictable Tenants Enjoy Pandemic Protections – As millions of renters across America continue to benefit from sweeping protections against eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic, their landlords haven’t been so fortunate.

According to Bloomberg, nearly $47 billion in rent relief from the Biden Administration has been slow to materialize, forcing “mom-and-pop” landlords into financial hardship – or forced to sell to wealthy investors. Bloomberg, perhaps to invoke sympathy for the landlord class, focused on the impact felt by minority landlords. – READ MORE

They Really Are Going After Meat – The secular-puritan nut jobs, who can’t leave any joys of the world alone, are now escalating their attacks on meat and with it, virtue signaling has entered a bizarre new phase.

Epicurious is, according to The New York Times, “the popular online recipe bank where home cooks have gone to hone their skills for a quarter of a century.” – READ MORE

“F**k The Police” Proclaims 32-Year-OId Livestreamer Before Killing Cop In 2AM Drunken Hit-And-Run – A New York woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after striking and killing a veteran police officer in a New York City hit-and-run, according to the Daily Mail.

In a nearly two-hour Facebook Live stream following the trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin, 32-year-old Jessica Beauvais could be seen taking shots of vodka and saying “fuck the police” just hours before plowing into 43-year-old NYPD Highway Officer Anastasios Tsakos, 43, on the Long Island Expressway around 2am Tuesday morning while driving her Volkswagen on a suspended license. – READ MORE

Michigan Lawmaker Gets In DUI Crash, Flashes Badge, Fights Police, Threatens To Call Gov. Whitmer – Fowlerville, Mich. – The Michigan State Police have released dashcam footage of the April 6 arrest of state Rep. Jewell Jones, a Democrat member of the State House of Representatives.

Authorities say Jones was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and resisting arrest after crashing his vehicle on I-96. State Troopers found Jones near his vehicle, which had the vanity plate ‘ELECTED’ in a ditch on the highway. – READ MORE