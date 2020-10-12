PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Monday – October 12th 2020 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Joe Biden: Voters ‘Don’t Deserve’ To Hear Position On Court Packing Before Election –Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Friday that voters do not deserve to hear his position on expanding the Supreme Court before the head to the polls next month.

“No, they don’t,” Biden responded to a reporter when asked if voters have a right to learn his position on the hot-button issue. – READ MORE

Pelosi announces bill on 25th Amendment after questioning Trump’s health – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced legislation to create a commission that would allow Congress to oust a president from office, using the 25th Amendment, a day after she accused President Trump of being “in an altered state” from his coronavirus treatment.

“This is not about President Trump,” Pelosi maintained Friday. “He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents.” – READ MORE

‘White Supremacist’ Narrative Unravels: Whitmer Kidnap Suspect Attended BLM Rally, Another Called Trump A ‘Tyrant’ – Last week, the FBI says it foiled a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D), after the FBI infiltrated an anti-government militia and arrested 13 members who “talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor.”

And while the FBI never suggested a race-based ideology in its criminal complaint, the MSM – as well as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D), took the ‘white supremacist’ ball and ran with it – hard. – READ MORE

Did The WHO Just (Accidentally) Confirm COVID Is No More Dangerous Than Flu? – The World Health Organization has finally confirmed what we (and many experts and studies) have been saying for months – the coronavirus is no more deadly or dangerous than seasonal flu.

The WHO’s top brass made this announcement during a special session of the WHO’s 34-member executive board on Monday October 5th, it’s just nobody seemed to really understand it. – READ MORE

WHO Flip-Flops: Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion – In a stunning rebuke of the “science” and the “doctors” and leftist politicians and career bureaucrats in the US and across much of The West, The Epoch Times’ Evan Pentchoukov reports that The World Health Organization’s special envoy on COVID-19 has urged world leaders to stop using lockdowns as the primary control method against the spread of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus. – READ MORE

Operation Moonshot: UK Says Weekly COVID Tests Could Offer “Passport To Freedom” – Those who have watched the police state grow over decades have known that as the UK goes, so does the rest of the Western world.

Unfortunately, the UK population the testing grounds for intrusive and totalitarian policies that will be implemented in the rest of Western Europe and, after that, the United States. – READ MORE

How Gov Gavin Newsom Abuses Shutdowns To ‘Reshape’ California For ‘Equity’ – For months, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has moved haphazardly from one shutdown scheme to another as California’s unemployment has remained among the highest in the country. One report in August showed that 2,000 businesses had already closed permanently in the Bay Area alone.

Now, Newsom has invented a new reason to keep California locked down, and the name itself acknowledges it has nothing to do with public health: the “Equity Metric.” – READ MORE

