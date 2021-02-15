PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Monday – February 15th 2021 (LISTEN) — DC ELITES TARGET YOU WITH CHAOS, LIES, DECEIT & PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE — ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial on charge of inciting Jan. 6 Capitol riot –Former President Trump was acquitted in an unprecedented second impeachment trial on the charge of inciting an insurrection for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, making him the first and only president to be impeached and acquitted twice in history.

A majority of senators found Trump guilty on Saturday in a 57-43 vote, but the number fell short of the supermajority needed to convict the president. Had Trump been convicted, the Senate would have moved to bar the 45th president from holding federal office ever again. – READ MORE

New York Nursing Homes Took In Over 9,000 COVID Positive Patients Under Cuomo’s Order – Over 9,000 hospital patients recovering from COVID-19 were released into New York nursing homes during the early stages of the pandemic due to a directive from Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration, according to a report Thursday.

The Associated Press obtained records showing that 9,056 COVID-19 positive patients were sent to New York nursing homes after the Cuomo administration’s March 25 directive, a figure more than 40% higher than what the state department of health had previously disclosed. – READ MORE

National Guard could be stationed in DC until at least the fall: report – Department of Defense officials are considering keeping National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. through the fall, according to internal communication obtained by WTTG-TV.

There are currently approximately 6,000 National Guard troops patrolling Washington, D.C., following the Capitol riot on Jan 6. At one point, there were an estimated 26,000 National Guard members in D.C. to provide security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. – READ MORE

Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers to cross US-Mexico border while cases are pending – Around 25,000 asylum-seekers who were ordered under former President Donald Trump to wait in Mexico while U.S. immigration courts processed their requests will now be allowed to cross the border starting next week, the Biden administration announced Friday.

The Department of Homeland Security said the change in plans for those currently placed in Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) — often referred to as “Remain in Mexico” — will go into effect on Feb. 19. The Trump administration introduced the policy in January 2019 and said it was critical to reversing a surge of asylum-seekers that peaked that year. – READ MORE

Biden Says Wearing Masks ‘Through The Next Year’ Will Save ‘A Significant Number Of Lives’ – President Joe Biden said wearing masks “through the next year” will save “a significant number of lives” from COVID-19 during a Thursday speech.

During his speech at the National Institute Institutes of Health (NIH) Thursday evening, Biden doubled down on previous statements urging masks to be worn nationwide. – READ MORE

DOJ Investigating Traders Who Triggered GameStop Frenzy: Report – The Department of Justice has opened a probe into the stock market frenzy that led to the meteoric rise of “meme stocks” such as GameStop, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Federal investigators are reportedly looking into whether market manipulation played a role in the increased volatility and meme stock surge, The Wall Street Journal reported. As part of the investigation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) subpoenaed information from stock market brokers including Robinhood, the popular investment platform that many investors used to buy GameStop, AMC Entertainment and others. – READ MORE

Why Don’t We Know Why Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Died the Day After the Capitol Riot? – The House impeachment managers had no problem blaming President Trump for the “armed, angry mob” that engaged in a “deadly” riot at the Capitol Building on January 6th. Among the dead that day was a woman shot in the neck by a Capitol Police officer while she tried to break in through a broken window. Others died of natural causes, such as heart attack and stroke.

The next day, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died. We still don’t know why the 40-year-old veteran and cop died. But the media believed they had the story, though any facts to support it were elusive. – READ MORE

Big Brother Is Spying On You In Thousands Of Ways, And All Of That Info Now Goes Into Centralized “Fusion Systems” – Big Brother is watching you. Sadly, most people don’t realize how extensive the surveillance grid has now become. As you drive to work or to school, license plate readers are systematically tracking where you travel. In major cities, thousands of highly advanced security cameras (many equipped with facial recognition technology) are monitoring your every move. If authorities detect that you are doing something suspicious, they can quickly pull up your criminal, financial and medical records. Of course if they want to dig deeper, your phone and your computer are constantly producing a treasure trove of surveillance data. Nothing that you do on either one of them is ever private.

In the past, compiling all of that information would take a great deal of time. But now tech giants such as Microsoft, Motorola, Cisco and Palantir are selling “fusion systems” to governments all over the planet. These “fusion systems” can instantly integrate surveillance data from thousands of different sources, and this has totally transformed how law enforcement is conducted in many of our largest cities. – READ MORE