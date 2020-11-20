PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Friday the 20th; PLUS — CDC Warns Americans: OBEY the Govt. Or Someone at Your Thanksgiving Could DIE (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Listen above or below.

Rudy might have beaten the Italian mob in NYC but … the Irish mafia in Philly is another story. It was rigged from the start.

Full daily video episodes — https://t.co/uBg6V4Jp0r orhttps://t.co/9LYuVJXaIt pic.twitter.com/LDnX7pctZQ — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) November 19, 2020

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --