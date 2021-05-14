PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Friday – May 14th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Fully vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors, physical distancing: CDC – People who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus no longer need to wear masks while indoors or outdoors or physical distance in either large or small gatherings, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced during a White House COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

Fully vaccinated individuals are still advised to wear masks while in crowded indoor settings such as while on public transportation and in hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. – READ MORE

Colonial Pipeline Paid Hackers $5 Million In Crypto Ransom Hours After Attack – In a stunning reversal to the official narrative in which the good guys lost and those evil “Russian” hackers ended up with nothing, Bloomberg reports that Colonial paid the DarkSide hackers approximately $5 million in cryptocurrency (which Bloomberg now calls “untraceable” when in its every other hit piece crypto is supposedly completely “traceable”) within hours of the attack last Friday, contradicting a WaPo report it had no plans to pay the ransom to unlock its paralyzed pipeline system. –READ MORE

Over 15,000 Gas Stations Out of Fuel Nationwide – Gas shortages eased slightly overnight in some states but worsened in others as Colonial Pipeline works to bring one of the nation’s major fuel conduits back online.

More stations were out of gas in Florida, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Mississippi early May 13 compared to the night of May 12, according to GasBuddy. – READ MORE

Biden’s Energy Secretary On Gas Crisis: If You Drove an Electric Car, ‘This Would Not Be Affecting You’ – Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm appeared at a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday and took questions about the gas crisis caused by a cyber attack against a major pipeline.

“I just have a question for each of you. I’ll start with you, Secretary Granholm, because ladies first,” a reporter asked. “Obviously, we have the acute issues with the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. But looking more holistically in a macro view, how does this speed up the efforts at DOE to move in more of a renewable direction since this is going to have an impact on people at the pump?” – READ MORE

Top House Republican Opens Oversight Investigation Into Energy Secretary’s ‘Concerning’ Ownership Of Green Energy Firm – A top Republican congressman on the Oversight Committee has opened an inquiry into Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s ownership stake in energy firm Proterra, according to a Wednesday letter.

Rep. Ralph Norman, who is the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on Environment, told Granholm that he is conducting oversight into the potential conflict of interest in a letter sent to her office. Norman asked her to share a variety of documents and filings that could give Republicans on the committee better insight into her continued involvement with Proterra. – READ MORE

Here’s How Biden’s Spending Could Become A Hidden Tax On Everything You Purchase – As the U.S. climbs out of a once-in-a-century pandemic, rising prices have led to increasing worry that rapid inflation could be just over the horizon.

Americans have already witnessed higher prices in the past few months, with everything from gasoline to lumber to basic home items jumping in cost. The increases, partially fueled by non-existent interest rates and record government spending, could lead to inflation that the U.S. has not seen in decades, experts say. – READ MORE

Why Is the Government Hiding January 6 Video Footage? – Joe Biden calls it the worst attack since the Civil War. Attorney General Merrick Garland compares it to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. The FBI is breaking down the doors of Iraq War veterans and small business owners who have no criminal records, and some are hauled off to rot in solitary confinement in a fetid D.C. jail, for their involvement in the alleged travesty.

The event, of course, is the roughly four-hour-long disturbance at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. As mostly nonviolent Americans dared to protest Congress’ certification of a clearly fraudulent presidential election in a place that once was considered “The People’s House,” lawmakers scurried for cover as reporters and photographers captured part of the ruckus on video and still shots to wield as political ammunition against Donald Trump and his supporters. – READ MORE