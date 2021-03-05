PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Friday – March 5th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

9 Huge Reasons Why HR 1 ‘For the People Act’ Is Disastrous for American Election Integrity – The 2021 “For the People Act” – HR 1 – is one of the worst bills ever given political life. Authors claim it would “expand Americans’ access to the ballot box” and indeed it does. It changes our elections into something akin to an open-air market, where every “individual” – not “citizen” – can vote. Its passage late Wednesday night proves again why nothing good ever happens when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lurks with her cartoon-sized gavel after dark.

No Republicans voted for this disaster and only one Democrat voted against it. The vote was 220-210.

The bill, which now goes on to the Senate, codifies nearly every election abnormality done in the name of COVID in the 2020 election on a national scale and much, much worse. – READ MORE

Pentagon Reportedly Reviewing Request For National Guard To Remain At US Capitol For 60 Additional Days – The Pentagon is reviewing a Capitol Police request for the National Guard to remain stationed at the US Capitol for an additional two months, citing concerns about security and potential violence, defense officials told the Associated Press.

The National Guard was stationed at the Capitol following the violent breach Jan. 6 where five people died, the AP reported. Law enforcement has remained on high alert at the Capitol since Thursday after intelligence operatives uncovered a “potential plot” by far-right militia groups to storm the building. – READ MORE

White House Stream Cuts After Biden Asks To Take Questions, Video Goes Viral – The White House live feed was cut off Wednesday after President Joe Biden asked to take questions during a discussion with House Democrats.

The video clip (see below) has gone viral, racking up over 1.6 million views by Thursday morning. – READ MORE

Migrants wear Biden T-shirts at US-Mexico border, demand clearer policies – Migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday were photographed wearing T-shirts in support of President Biden at the San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state.

One apparent migrant held up a poster that read, “Biden, please let us in!” – READ MORE

Asylum-Seekers Test Positive For COVID After Being Released Into U.S. By Border Patrol: NBC News – A new report published on Tuesday evening alleged that numerous alleged asylum-seekers that have been released into the U.S. by Border Patrol officials quickly tested positive for the coronavirus after their release.

“Miriam Izaguirre, a 35-year-old asylum-seeker from Honduras, crossed the Rio Grande at dawn Monday with her young son and turned herself in to the authorities,” NBC News reported. “A few hours later she was released, and the first thing she did was take a rapid test for Covid-19 at the Brownsville bus station. They told her her test came out positive.” – READ MORE

Under Biden Administration, Feds Dismiss Dozens of Charges Against Portland Rioters – As the Biden administration has taken the reins of the Department of Justice, the feds have dismissed dozens of charges against violent rioters in Portland, Oregon. They have dropped charges such as assault on a law enforcement officer, arson, and other violent crimes. Many have been dropped with prejudice, meaning they can’t be re-litigated in the future. According to a local news outlet, federal prosecutors have dismissed more than one-third of the pending charges from last summer’s violent protests in Portland. – READ MORE

Home Invasions: All The Ways The Government Can Lay Siege To Your Property – This present menace comes from the government and its army of bureaucratized, corporatized, militarized mercenaries who are waging war on the last stronghold left to us as a free people: the sanctity of our homes.

The weapons of this particular war on our personal security and our freedoms include an abundance of laws that criminalize almost everything we do, a government that views our private property as its own, militarized police who have been brainwashed into believing that they operate above the law, courts that insulate police from charges of wrongdoing, legislatures that legitimize the government’s usurpations of our rights, and a populace that is so ignorant of their rights and distracted by partisan politics as to be utterly incapable of standing up to the government’s overreaches, incursions and power grabs. – READ MORE