PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Friday – February 5th 2021 (LISTEN) — THE FBI PRANKS ITSELF WITH VIRAL NAKED MEME DURING ARREST OF CAPITOL ‘RIOT’ SUSPECT

Domestic Extremists Should Be Treated Like Insurgents In Iraq, Afghanistan, Former CIA Officer Says – Federal officials should use insurgency tactics as they did in Afghanistan and Iraq when handling domestic extremism, a former CIA officer said, NPR reported Tuesday.

The U.S. has been at war with al-Qaida and the Taliban in Afghanistan for nearly 19 years and recently the countries signed a peace deal that prohibits the Taliban from conducting terrorist activities and withdrawals some U.S. troops, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003 on the premise of the government creating weapons of mass destruction and toppled the government leading to insurgent attacks on civilians and U.S. assets, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. – READ MORE

Pentagon Orders Military-Wide ‘Stand-Down’ To Address ‘White Supremacy,’ Extremism In Ranks – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered all branches of the military to enact a “stand down” within the next 60 days so they can address supposed internal threats posed by white supremacy and other forms of extremism.

“The Pentagon on Wednesday said it was still uncertain how to grapple with the problem of extremism in its ranks and announced a military-wide pause to allow troops and commanders a chance to focus on the issue,” NBC News reported Wednesday. “Lloyd Austin, the first Black secretary of defense who recently took over at the Pentagon, ordered each branch of the military to stand-down at some point over the next 60 days to discuss the threat posed by white supremacy and similar extremism, said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.” – READ MORE

New Mexico Democrat’s bill could criminalize parents teaching kids how to shoot, according to gun group – A New Mexico Democratic state senator has introduced a bill that could criminalize parents who teach their children how to shoot firearms if the children is not considered an “authorized user,” according to a state pro-gun group.

State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D) introduced State Bill 224, which says in part, “It is an offense for a firearm owner or authorized user to store or keep a firearm in any premises unless the firearm is secured in a locked container or secured by a gun lock or other means so as to render the firearm inaccessible or unusable to any person other than the owner or other authorized user.” – READ MORE

More Than $63 Billion In Coronavirus Unemployment Insurance Could Have Been Improper, Fraudulent, Watchdog Says – More than $63 billion in coronavirus unemployment insurance payments could have been paid improperly or fraudulently, a watchdog report found.

Based on an initial analysis of unemployment insurance (UI) made throughout the pandemic, more than 10% of the $630 billion in UI funds given to Americans were improper, according to the report released Wednesday evening by the Department of Labor Office of Inspector General (OIG). – READ MORE

Biden Takes Heat For Killing Trump’s Opioid-Treatment Prescription Plan Praised By Doctors – President Joe Biden last week killed a plan from the Trump administration to allow more physicians to prescribe an opioid-treatment drug.

The move from the Trump administration was widely praised by both physicians and lawmakers, and came on the heels of another spike in opioid-related deaths during the pandemic. Criticizing the Biden administration on the reversal, Trump’s Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Brett Giroir warned the move “will cost thousands of lives.” – READ MORE

Democrats urge Biden to cancel up to $50k in student loan debt by executive action –Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Thursday urged President Biden use his executive authority to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers.

Schumer, D-N.Y., Warren, D-Mass., and Pressley, D-Mass., on Thursday reintroduced a resolution, which would allow the secretary of education to “cancel up to $50,000 in federal student debt.” – READ MORE

From GOAT To Scapegoat: Redditor Who Made Millions During Gamestop Chaos Already Being Set Up To Take The Fall – Reading about how YouTubers and Redditors with screennames liike “RoaringKitty” and “DeepF*ckingValue” contributed to last week’s financial mania with posts and videos expounding the virtues of GME, AMC, BBY, BBBY, NOK, KOSS and the other “Wall Street Bets” stocks has been a big part of the drama in the aftermath of last week’s trading chaos.

For the last week, a parade of financial analysts, academics, regulators and bankers have warned that the capital markets sickness that sent GME shares to nearly $400 can be blamed on a handful of rogue charlatans hawking an absurd “stick it to the man” narrative on social media (and not the hedge funds trying to short GME into oblivion with naked short positions so large, they amounted to more than 100% of GME’s float before the explosion). – READ MORE

Not The Onion: CDC Warns Against Shouting, Cheering During Sunday’s Super Bowl –As part of its recommendations to avoid spreading Covid-19 when in small gatherings, the CDC is warning against “shouting, cheering loudly, or singing” as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The agency recommends to “clap, stomp your feet, or bring (or provide) hand-held noisemakers instead.” – READ MORE