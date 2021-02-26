PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Friday – February 26th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Paid To Stay Home— Coronavirus Aid Bill Pays Federal Employees With Kids Out Of School Up To $21K – The U.S. House version of the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” – a $1.9 trillion emergency aid package to help America recover from the coronavirus pandemic has an extra perk for federal workers: Enhanced paid time off if your child is enrolled in a school that isn’t back to full-time, in-classroom instruction.

Critics call it a personal bailout for bureaucrats. It is funded through a new $570 million family leave account exclusively for federal workers. – READ MORE

Coronavirus Restrictions Have Led To Virtually No US Influenza Cases This Winter –Influenza cases have almost completely disappeared in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, with offices and hospitals reporting the fewest number of cases in decades.

February has historically been the peak of flu season, but experts said that measures intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus — including mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — effectively prevented a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19. Experts also said that the decrease in cases was partially due to vaccination campaigns and decreased travel. – READ MORE

“You Have Permanently Changed Them”: Rand Paul Grills HHS Nominee Rachel Divine Over Parental Consent For Trans Minors – On Thursday, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) grilled President Biden’s nominee for assistant health secretary, Rachel Levine, over whether minor children should be allowed to make irreversible, life-changing decisions over their gender.

Levine, a transgender biological male and former pediatrician, refused to answer the question – twice, instead suggesting that transgender medicine was a ‘complex and nuanced’ field, and that she would be open to a private discussion on the matter. – READ MORE

“Makes Absolutely No Sense” – Biden Cancels Trump’s ‘Operation Talon’ Program Targeting Immigrant Sex Offenders – Biden’s administration recently cancelled Operation Talon, a Trump administration program aimed at removing convicted sex offenders living in the United States illegally.

Though the program seems to be something everyone should support, it clearly isn’t. Why would anyone want sex offenders to remain in the country? – READ MORE

Biden Considering ‘Every Tool’ To Attack Second Amendment As Leftists Push ‘National Emergency’ Declaration – President Joe Biden is reportedly considering “every tool” at his disposal to crack down on Second Amendment rights as left-wing activists are pushing him to deal with the issue of gun violence by declaring a national emergency and using executive orders.

“Among the executive actions under consideration by the administration is one that would require buyers of so-called ghost guns — homemade or makeshift firearms that lack serial numbers — to undergo background checks,” Politico reported. A White House official told Politico that Biden was considering “every tool at our disposal, including executive actions” to crack down on the Second Amendment. – READ MORE

Dr. Fauci: It’s ‘very likely’ safe for vaccinated family members to hug – White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that it’s “very likely” that family members who have been vaccinated against coronavirus can safely hug each other.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director explained that what vaccinated individuals can safely do with family members and in a public setting differ greatly. – READ MORE

A Year Later, There’s Still No Evidence Showing Governments Can Control The Spread Of COVID-19 – As we approach the one-year anniversary of fifteen days to flatten the curve, we have yet to acquire any data suggesting that the past year of life-destroying lockdowns and politicized behavioral mandates has done anything to keep us safe from covid-19. While discussions surrounding the reintroduction of nationwide lockdowns seem to have ceased—it’s impossible to ignore the lockdowns’ disproportionately deadly effects and the numerous studies demonstrating their futility—the media still retain their grip on the narrative that nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) such as mask mandates, curfews, capacity restrictions, gathering restrictions, and others remain necessary to prevail in our fight against covid-19. – READ MORE