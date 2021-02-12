PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Friday – February 12th 2021 (LISTEN) — THE WHEELS ARE COMING OFF NY GOV. CUOMO’S MASSIVE COVID MANSLAUGHTER SCHEME

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Cuomo aide admits they hid nursing home data so feds wouldn’t find out – Governor Cuomo’s top aide privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s nursing-home death toll from COVID-19 — telling them “we froze” out of fear the true numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors, The Post has learned.

The stunning admission of a cover-up was made by Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa during a video conference call with state Democratic leaders in which she said the Cuomo administration had rebuffed a legislative request for the tally in August because “right around the same time, turns this into a giant political football,” according to an audio recording of the two-hour-plus meeting. – READ MORE

White House reportedly considering Florida travel restrictions; Marco Rubio points out Biden’s hypocrisy – The Biden administration is reportedly considering domestic travel restrictions in Florida, which has prompted Republicans to slam the potential domestic travel ban.

Officials with the Biden administration are considering imposing domestic travel restrictions, including on Florida, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday. – READ MORE

More Than $1 Trillion In Coronavirus Aid Hasn’t Been Spent, Includes $120 Billion For Small Businesses – About $1.1 trillion in coronavirus aid, including more than $120 billion for small businesses, has still not been spent, according to a memo Republicans are circulating on Capitol Hill.

The more than $1 trillion in unspent coronavirus relief funds represents a significant portion of the $4 trillion allocated by Congress as part of multiple 2020 stimulus packages, according to the Republican Study Committee (RSC) memo reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Of the $828 billion allocated for small business loans, about $123.7 billion has not been spent, according to Small Business Administration data. – READ MORE

Organizers Reportedly Hit Number Of Signatures Required To Force Recall Vote For Gavin Newsom – Organizers behind the effort to recall California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom said late on Wednesday evening that they have reached the number of signatures required to force a recall election this year.

The multi-million dollar movement to oust Newsom from office comes in response to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. California has had nearly a million more cases than the state with the second highest number, and just recently passed New York as the state that has had the most deaths from the pandemic. – READ MORE

AOC And Schumer Want Taxpayer Funding For COVID-19 Funerals – US residents whose family members died with or of covid will be eligible to receive $7,000 for funeral and related expenses, New York senator Chuck Schumer (D) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) announced.

During a briefing in Queens on Monday, February 8, the duo announced that $267 million of the federally funded funeral benefits would go to low-income families in New York alone. The package, Schumer added, is part of a $2 billion disaster funds program run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that will provide benefits to families nationwide. – READ MORE

Instagram Bans Robert F Kennedy Jr For Anti-Vaccine Views – Instagram banned Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the platform Wednesday for criticizing the COVID-19 vaccine, according to The Hill.

Kennedy, a vocal vaccine critic, had 800,000 Instagram followers before the account’s removal. He repeatedly posted his opinions on vaccinations, according to The Hill. – READ MORE

Yahoo Journalist Compares Covering Trump Administration To Storming The Omaha Beach In WWII – The thrill of covering the Trump administration was comparable to how soldiers must have felt while storming the Omaha Beach in WWII, according to Alexander Nazaryan at Yahoo News.

In an article for The Atlantic titled “I Miss the Thrill of Trump,” Nazaryan describes how many journalists felt the thrill in their work was similar to the Allied invasion of Nazi-Occupied Omaha. The lessons of working under the Trump Administration reminded journalists that they must remain adversarial to power, Nazaryan said. – READ MORE

8 Million More Living In Poverty, 9 Million Small Businesses In Danger Of Closing, 10 Million Behind On Rent… – The economic downturn that we are currently experiencing is making the last recession look like a Sunday picnic. Yes, 2008 and 2009 were bad, but they weren’t anything like this. Unprecedented intervention by the Federal Reserve has allowed the rich to get even richer during this crisis, but meanwhile millions upon millions of ordinary Americans are deeply suffering. Unfortunately, what we have gone through so far is just the beginning.

As a child, I was a big fan of Sesame Street, and one of the characters that really stood out to me was Count von Count. I loved the fact that he was always counting things, and that is what I am going to do in this article in order to illustrate how bad economic conditions have now become. – READ MORE