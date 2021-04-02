PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Friday – April 2nd 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Cuomo Ordered Aides To Conceal Nursing Home Death Numbers While He Negotiated $4M Book Deal: NYT – Nearly a dozen women have accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexually inappropriate behavior, including his most recent accuser, Sherry Vill, who said became at least the second woman to accuse Cuomo of kissing her without consent – and she had the receipts.

And as Dems seize upon recent revelations about allegations against Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to try and change the subject away from Cuomo, who appears likely to hang on at least until the end of his current (and third) term, more reports of nefarious behavior about Cuomo have emerged overnight. – READ MORE

Berlin Halts AstraZeneca Jab As Germany Weighs Limiting It To Older Patients – The spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the confirmed “mutant” strains has accelerated (though daily numbers remain well below their record highs reached in late January) over the past month, and just after the European Union finally reached a deal with the UK to try and ensure vaccine “reciprocity” (at least for developed, wealthy, western countries). But more than a week after troubled vaccine-maker AstraZeneca released a revised analysis of its Phase 3 research following a squabble with an obscure US regulator, German Capital Berlin has just announced that it’s banning jabs going to patients over the age of 60.

The reason? New research from a team of German scientists suggesting that there is indeed a link between the AstraZeneca jabs and the dangerous blood clots that have killed a small handful of patients in Europe. To arrive at this conclusion, the team examined 9 cases of the rare blood clots isolated in Austria and Germany. The 9 patients (8 female; median age, 36 [range, 22—49) presented with thrombosis beginning 4 to 16 days post-vaccination: 7 patients had cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), 1 had pulmonary embolism, and 1 had splanchnic vein thrombosis and CVT. Ultimately, 4 patients died. – READ MORE

“Nightmare”: Los Angeles DA ‘To Dissolve Or Downsize’ Hardcore Gangs, Major Narcotics Units – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón (D) is planning to “severely downsize or outright dissolve” the office’s Hardcore Gang and Major Narcotics units as early as next month, according to Fox11 LA, citing multiple sources within the DA’s office.

“What we’re hearing is that the Hardcore Gang Unit will be dissolved,” said one of the DA’s prosecutors, who spoke on condition of anonymity. – READ MORE

Kamala Harris Reportedly Unhappy Living In 70,000-Square-Foot House – Blair House, right across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, has been called “the world’s most exclusive hotel.”

The massive complex of four townhouses is used as a state guest house to host visiting dignitaries and other guests of the president. – READ MORE

America’s Cities Are Being Turned Into Crime-Ridden War-Zones; Murder Rates Are Way Up Again In 2021 – The wealthy are reveling in their giant mountains of money, but meanwhile our society is literally coming apart at the seams all around us. The stock market has been hovering near all-time record highs, and for those at the very top of the economic pyramid these may seem like the best of times. But for most Americans, the “good old days” are a long distant memory. More than 70 million new claims for unemployment benefits have been filed over the past year, poverty is absolutely exploding all around us, and crime rates are shooting higher at an unprecedented rate. – READ MORE

Pennsylvania’s Amish Community May Have Already Reached Herd Immunity –Sometimes, it seems like the last thing public health officials want is to see American return to “normal”, which is perhaps why the head of the CDC unleashed an unhinged, paranoid rand on the American people earlier today.

One month ago, speculation abounded about whether 7 US states might be close to the herd immunity threshold.

Now, local public health officials are speculating about whether Pennsylvania’s famous Amish and Mennonite communities living in Lancaster County have achieved herd immunity. – READ MORE

Why Are We Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19? – The acute focus in this writing is on the vaccination of children under 12 years of age with the Covid-19 vaccines as this raises very serious and urgent issues that must be confronted by societies in terms of possible unnecessary harms to our children.

SARS-CoV-2 virus that leads to Covid-19 disease may be used interchangeably in this report.

Why this focus? Because there is now a major effort to test the new mRNA-based vaccines against SARS CoV-2 virus in young children. – READ MORE