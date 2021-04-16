PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Friday – April 16th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

3rd Dose Of Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine “Likely” Needed To Combat Mutant COVID Strains, CEO Says – As American waits for the CDC to finish a review of blood-clotting risks associated with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourlas has warned reporters that recipients of the Pfizer vaccine – the most widely distributed jab in the US – will “likely” need to receive a third “booster” shot within 12 months of being vaccinated, and possibly as early as six months after receiving their second dose.

The news is hardly a surprise. Comments and rumors about the need for booster shots have been reported by the US media since late last year. But on Thursday, Bourlas said a booster shout would likely be necessary, and that patients may need to be vaccinated against COVID annually, similar to the way that flu vaccines are developed and distributed. – READ MORE

Ezekiel Emanuel Pushes National Vaccine Mandate – Ever the autocrat, Obamacare architect and Biden health-care adviser Ezekiel Emanuel has co-authored a call in the New York Times for vaccine mandates. From, “These People Should Be Required to Get Vaccinated:”

We need to sharply reduce coronavirus infections to turn the tide and quell the pandemic. The best hope is to maximize the number of people vaccinated, especially among those who interact with many others and are likely to transmit the virus. – READ MORE

Democrats Introduce Bill That Would Add Four Justices To The Supreme Court: REPORT – Democrats are planning to introduce legislation Thursday that would expand the size of the Supreme Court, sources familiar with the measure told The Intercept.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, subcommittee Chair Hank Johnson, and Democratic New York Rep. Mondaire Jones are leading the bill in the House, the Intercept reported, and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is leading the legislation in the Senate. – READ MORE

ICE Pays $352/Day For 199 Days To House 1,239 Illegal Families – In a no-bid contract, ICE will shell out nearly $87 million to shelter, feed, and transport 1,239 illegal immigrant families. I explain why the math is much worse than it sounds. – READ MORE

‘Godfather Of Gain Of Function’: WaPo Columnist Lays Out Fauci’s Possible Role In Wuhan Lab – People do not want to acknowledge Dr. Anthony Fauci’s possible role in contributing to the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a Washington Post columnist.

“People don’t want to think about the fact that our hero of the pandemic Dr. Fauci might also have been connected to this research which might also have been connected to the outbreak” of COVID-19, Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin told The Megyn Kelly Show on Wednesday. – READ MORE

How Bill Gates Helped Drug Companies Maintain Their Monopoly On Vaccines During COVID – A few weeks ago, when President Biden held his first press conference since taking office, he promised that 200 million adults will have received at least one vaccine jab by the time his first 100 days have finished – a doubling of his initial target of 100M. Yet, in close to 130 countries, representing a population of 2.5 billion people, not a single adult has received a dose.

The reasons why can be traced back to one man: Bill Gates. Gates has been warning about the dangers of a pandemic for years – since long before COVID first emerged in Wuhan. And when the pandemic struck and talk first turned to vaccine, one issue that was notably left out of the discussion was who deserved the proper credit, and the proper payment. As the New Republic reports in its latest piece in a series attacking the Bill Gates myth that he and the Gates Foundation are the world’s capitalist saviors – ready and eager to save poorer nations from the pandemic threat with billions of free vaccines. – READ MORE