PAINE IN THE MORNING: 6 things you need to know this Friday – October 16th 2020 (LISTEN)

Facebook and Twitter Censor Biden Bombshells Weeks After Execs Join His Transition Team – Following the publication of the New York Post’s bombshell story about the Biden family’s business dealings in Ukraine, Facebook and Twitter worked hard to suppress the story across their platforms. The censorship comes just weeks after executives from both firms joined the Biden transition team.

Breitbart News recently reported on the New York Post’s bombshell story that indicated that Joe Biden may have met with an adviser to the board of Burisma while he was Vice President, arranged by his son Hunter, who was working as a lobbyist for the company at the time. Joe Biden has previously said, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” – READ MORE

Laptop thought to be Hunter Biden’s contained ‘disturbing’ items, repair shop owner says – Laptop thought to be Hunter Biden’s contained ‘disturbing’ items, repair shop owner says.

The owner of a Delaware computer repair store says he was frightened by what he saw after a man he believes was Hunter Biden dropped off a laptop that allegedly contained emails detailing an opportunity for a meeting between Biden’s father — former Vice President Joe Biden — and a top Ukrainian energy company executive. – READ MORE

Latest Cache Of Emails Detail How Hunter Biden Earned Millions In China “For Introductions” – Rudy Giuliani hinted last night that there would be more emails from the trove discovered by a Delaware computer repair shop owner (who has shared his story on the record with Fox News). And at 0500ET, the NYPost published another lengthy exposé – at least the second front-page piece in what is shaping up to be a fascinating series – citing never-before-seen emails between Hunter Biden and various individuals connected to a major Chinese energy firm that failed earlier this year after its chairman – a party insider with deep ties to China’s military – was “disappeared” by China’s state security apparatus.

The first of three email chains explored in the story was sent to biden by a man named Jams Gillar, of the international consulting firm J2cR. The email chain discusses what appears to be a generous compensation package for Hunter Biden, along with other individuals whom the Post was apparently unable to identify (though it’s tempting to hazard a guess). – READ MORE

Report: Feds Had Evidence of Joe Biden’s Burisma Meeting Since Impeachment Inquiry – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly had evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden met with an executive from Burisma introduced by his son, Hunter, since the week in December 2019 when the House impeached the president.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday that an abandoned laptop hard drive contained evidence that Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of the corruption-plagued Ukrainian company, made the introduction to then-Vice President Biden in 2015. – READ MORE

NY Gov. Cuomo blames Republicans and the New York Post for nursing home deaths controversy – New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused his critics of lying and blamed state Republicans and the New York Post for the controversy over nursing home deaths in New York and other states during the COVID pandemic.

Cuomo, writing in his new memoir, “American Crisis,” said, “The most painful aspect of the COVID crisis has been its devastating effect on our elderly in nursing homes,” the New York Post reported. – READ MORE

China Had COVID-Like Patients Months Before Official Timeline – Internal CCP documents show patients in Wuhan had symptoms as early as September 2019, but authorities didn’t disclose to the world…

A series of leaked documents shows that patients in China with symptoms similar to COVID-19 were hospitalized months before the regime’s official timeline, throwing into question when exactly the CCP virus began spreading in Wuhan, China’s epidemic ground zero. – READ MORE

