PAINE IN THE MORNING: 12 things you need to know this Thursday – July 22, 2021 (LISTEN)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Grocery Billionaire: Inflation For Food Prices Will Hit 10-14% By October – Businessman John Catsimatidis expects 10% to 14% food inflation by October.

Catsimatidis — the owner and CEO of Manhattan-based grocery chain Gristedes Foods — told Fox Business that Americans can expect higher prices for basic expenses in the coming months. – READ MORE

Texas Democrats Won’t Release Daily Coronavirus Numbers Anymore After 10%+ Of Members Test Positive: Report – The Texas Democrats who fled their state to subvert democracy will reportedly no longer release daily numbers on how many members have tested positive for the coronavirus, which comes as more than 10% of the Texas Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., have tested positive for the coronavirus during their time in the nation’s capital.

Cara Santucci, the spokeswoman for the Texas House Democrats, “initially said last week the delegation would provide daily rapid tests for its members and their staffers who are in the nation’s Capitol,” NBC News reported. “But in a Monday statement, she said the delegation will no longer release a daily Covid case count.” – READ MORE

You’re More Likely to Get Murdered in Chicago Than Be Hospitalized for COVID-19 – “The Delta variant does not appear to be especially deadly,” says Dr. Joel Zinberg in a Tuesday New York Post op-ed.

Zinberg — who practiced medicine for 30 years at Mt. Sinai Hospital — notes that “despite rising numbers of Delta cases in July, hospitalizations have only increased moderately.” Delta victims, he notes, “are no more likely to be hospitalized or die than with other variants.” – READ MORE

Rand Paul: I’m Making ‘Criminal Referral’ To DOJ For Anthony Fauci Because ‘He Has Lied To Congress’ – Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced on Tuesday night that he is referring Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to the president, to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation because Fauci has allegedly lied to Congress.

“You kicked off your questioning of Dr. Fauci emphasizing federal law makes lying to Congress a felony punishable by up to five years in prison,” Fox News host Sean Hannity said to Paul during an interview on Tuesday night. “Is it your belief based on the evidence, senator, that he lied before Congress and broke the law?” – READ MORE

More Than 50% Of Australians On Lockdown As Delta Fears Spread – What started as a two-week lockdown in Sydney three weeks ago has expanded to cover more than half of Australia’s 25 million people as of Tuesday as a third state adopted the strict anti-COVID measures as the intense ‘delta’-induced paranoia continued to swell.

South Australia has ordered a ‘snap lockdown’ of (at least) seven days, joining neighboring Victoria and New South Wales, Reuters reports. – READ MORE

US Extends COVID-19 Border Restrictions With Canada, Mexico to Aug. 21 – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed until Aug. 21, several days after Canada announced that as of Aug. 9, it would open its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents living in the United States, for the first time in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. – READ MORE

W.H. Spox: Biden ‘Reviewing’ Changing Law to Make Social Media Liable for Misinformation, ‘They Should Be Held Accountable’ – On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that the White House is “reviewing” amending Section 230 to hold social media outlets liable for spreading inaccurate information that harms people, “and certainly, they should be held accountable. And I think you’ve heard the president speak very aggressively about this.”

Bedingfield said, “With regard to social media and misinformation, he has raised, we all have a responsibility here, the social media companies have a responsibility, news outlets who are promoting misinformation on their — using their airwaves to promote misinformation have a responsibility. He is going to call it out. He is going to continue to push and we, as an administration, are going to continue to provide good, accurate information, particularly about the vaccine to make sure people get this shot so we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all.” – READ MORE

52 Per Cent of Young Britons Delete or Don’t Use NHS Covid Tracing App Properly: Poll – More than half, 52 per cent, of young Britons have downloaded the NHS’s COVID-19 app and then either deleted it, switched it off, or avoided checking in. The polling figures come as the UK is set to face a “pingdemic” of people told to isolate at home because they were in proximity to someone infected with the Chinese coronavirus.

The National Health Service’s Covid-19 contact tracing app uses Bluetooth technology to log whether you have come in contact with someone else with the same app who has been diagnosed with coronavirus and sends alerts that can include recommendations to self-isolate. The app can also be used to check into venues, which was a mandatory requirement for service in restaurants and pubs before July 19th’s ‘Freedom Day’. – READ MORE

UK Nightclub Owners Say They’ll Refuse To Enforce Vaccine Passports As A Condition Of Entry – A UK government minister has again refused to rule out vaccine passports for pubs, while nightclub owners say a plan to impose the same rules on their venues is ‘shambolic,’ with some vowing to refuse to enforce it.

Yesterday, the UK celebrated ‘freedom day’, when all coronavirus restrictions were supposed to be lifted, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson dampened the mood by announcing anyone entering a nightclub from the end of September would have to be double jabbed. – READ MORE

Spike in Death Reports Following COVID-19 Vaccination Caused by a Mistake: CDC – A sudden jump in the post-COVID-19 vaccination death reports is not correct and was the result of an “error,” according to a U.S. health agency. – READ MORE

Lawmakers Sound Alarm Over China Purchases Of US Farmland – A group of bipartisan lawmakers are sounding the alarm over foreign purchases of prime US agricultural real estate, in an effort to lessen China’s influence on the US economy.

Recent legislation advanced by House lawmakers warns that China’s presence in the American food supply poses a national security risk, while key Senators have expressed interest in keeping American farms in American hands, according to Politico. – READ MORE

FBI Thrown Into Controversy Over Damning New Report About Their Involvement In Whitmer Kidnapping Plot – The FBI was thrown into controversy on Tuesday afternoon following an explosive report that was published by BuzzFeed News that suggested that the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer may have never even happened if not for the actions that FBI informants and undercover agents had in spurring suspects into action in what many critics called “entrapment.”

The FBI reportedly relied on an Iraq War vet to provide information to the bureau about the actions of a group called Wolverine Watchmen. The informant, named “Dan,” allegedly became alarmed by messages that he saw being shared between members in the group and, after talking to a police buddy of his, was put in touch with the FBI. – READ MORE