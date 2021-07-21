PAINE IN THE MORNING: 11 things you need to know this Wednesday – July 21, 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

‘You Do Not Know What You Are Talking About!’: Fauci Lashes Out At Sen. Rand Paul For Suggesting He Lied To Congress – Dr. Anthony Fauci lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday for suggesting he lied to Congress when he claimed the National Institutes of Health (NIH) never funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

Paul began the tense exchange by implying that Fauci perjured himself when he last testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on May 11. – READ MORE

UK Government Advisor Admits Masks Are Just “Comfort Blankets” That Do Virtually Nothing – As the UK Government heralds “freedom day” today, which is anything but, a prominent government scientific advisor has admitted that face masks do very little to protect from coronavirus and are basically just “comfort blankets”.

Dr Colin Axon, a SAGE advisor for the government told the London Telegraph that medics have given people a “cartoonish” view of how how microscopic viruses travel through the air, and the masks have gaps in them that are up to 5000 times bigger than Covid particles. – READ MORE

Coercion? Anti-Lockdown MP Warns UK ‘Moving to Compulsory Vaccination’ – A leading member of a group of anti-lockdown Tory MPs has warned that the UK is “effectively moving to compulsory vaccination”, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that a vaccine passport will be the condition of entry for large venues like nightclubs.

On Monday, the day touted as ‘Freedom Day’, Prime Minister Johnson announced: “By the end of September, when all over-18s will have had their chance to be doubled-jabbed, we’re planning to make full vaccination the condition for entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather. Proof of a negative test will no longer be enough.” – READ MORE

Analysis: Democrat ‘Infrastructure’ Bill to Cost $5.4 Trillion – The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found that the Democrat “infrastructure” bill would cost $5.4 trillion, which is much more expensive than initially projected.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) plans to move forward with a partisan infrastructure bill that they claim would cost $3.5 trillion. However, according to the Committee, the proposal could cost “far more” than the Democrats’ projection. – READ MORE

Panic!? Taco Bell And Starbucks Warn About Shortages – Supply chain problems continue to plague the restaurant industry, leading big chains Taco Bell and Starbucks to warn consumers on Monday that some items may not be available.

Starbucks told customers on its app that “due to supply shortages, some items are temporarily unavailable.” – READ MORE

Report: Facebook Is Paying Massive ‘Licensing Fees’ to Media Titans – Despite persistently declining trust, an aging audience, and a business model that can now be threatened by independent content creators on the internet, the legacy media is being propped up by the same tech companies that disrupted them, as outlined by a report in The Wrap. Although Facebook says it is supporting local media, the company is paying massive licensing fees to global media titans like the New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomberg, and Buzzfeed.

The Wrap reports that Facebook plans to pour $1.6 billion into the news media over a five-year period. Although little is known about which media organizations will receive the money, The Wrap found that a “handful of premium publishers” including the Washington Post, News Corp, and Bloomberg receive licensing fees from Facebook. – READ MORE

Media Has Seen Massive Traffic Drop Since Trump Left Office – Media Has Seen Massive Traffic Drop Since Trump Left Office – Every major mainstream media outlet has seen a massive traffic drop since President Donald Trump left office, and though the media isn’t covering President Joe Biden as it did Trump, there may be other reasons why traffic has tanked.

The Washington Post’s media reporter Paul Farhi posted a graphic on Twitter showing a massive drop off in traffic for 25 of the best known mainstream print and broadcast media outlets, including his own employer. All but one showed a drop in traffic from June 2020 to June 2021. The only media outlet to show improvement over that time was Buzzfeed, though it’s unclear whether the traffic is solely related to news or their other ventures. – READ MORE

Who’s Paid to Shill for Big Tech? A New Online Tool ‘Outs’ Who’s Getting Bezos Billions, Zuck Bucks, and @Jack Cash – Who’s getting paid – or paid off – by Big Tech? A new online tool reveals in real-time who’s getting paid Zuck bucks, Bezos billions, Google greenbacks, or reaching into @Jack’s deep pockets as you’re reading their posts on social media or in the news.

And Big Tech is spreading that money around. Slathering, really. Lots of cream cheese on that bagel. – READ MORE

Senior FBI Official Improperly Took Gifts From Journalists Amid Trump Investigation: DOJ Watchdog – The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) inspector general on Tuesday found that a former senior FBI official repeatedly violated the bureau’s policy by having unauthorized contact with the media.

The inspector general’s office, according to report, said the unnamed official had “received items of value from members of the media” and had “numerous unauthorized contacts with the media” between 2014 and 2016. – READ MORE

Leak Exposes Global Abuse Of Cyber-Spying Weapon To Target Politicians, Activists, & Journalists – As Ed Snowden warned in a tweet when the story broke this weekend, “this leak is going to be the story of the year.”

Southfront reports that an Israeli company’s spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world, according to an investigation by 17 media organizations, published on July 18th. – READ MORE