PAINE IN THE MORNING: 11 things you need to know this Thursday – July 8, 2021 (LISTEN)

President of Haiti Assassinated Wednesday – Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in a “barbaric act,” the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

The assassination, which drew condemnation from Washington and neighboring Latin American countries, coincided with a spate of gang violence in Port-au-Prince in recent months fueled by a growing humanitarian crisis and political unrest. The disorder has turned many districts of the capital into no-go zones. – READ MORE

Trump Announces ‘Major’ Class-Action Lawsuits Against Twitter, Facebook, and Google – Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook, and Google after the firms suspended his social media accounts six months ago over his comments after the Jan. 6 Capitol incident. – READ MORE

White House: Biden Would ‘Certainly Support’ States Re-imposing COVID-19 Restrictions – President Joe Biden would “certainly support” states if they re-impose lockdowns over COVID-19, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on July 6. – READ MORE

US Job Openings Rise to Record High, Layoffs Hit Record Low – WASHINGTON—U.S. employers posted a record-high number of open jobs for the second straight month as a rapidly rebounding economy generates intense demand for workers. – READ MORE

Gas Prices Have Increased 40% Under Democrat Joe Biden, Analysts Issue Warning About Future Prices – Gas prices have skyrocketed under Democrat President Joe Biden and analysts are warning Americans that their forecasts show that prices are going to keep surging for at least another several weeks.

“The national gas price average has increased 40% since the start of the year, from $2.25 on January 1 to $3.13 today,” AAA reported on Tuesday. “Moreover, it is not stopping there. Motorists can expect gas prices to increase another 10–20 cents through the end of August, bringing the national average well over $3.25 this summer.” – READ MORE

Hackers Behind World’s Largest Ransomware Attack Demand $70 Million – The hackers behind the recent ransomware attack of the IT firm Kaseya have offered a universal decryptor software key that could unlock all affected machines for $70 million.

Breitbart News recently reported that between 800 and 1,500 businesses worldwide have been affected by a recent ransomware attack that focused on the U.S. tech firm Kaseya, according to the company’s CEO Fred Voccola. – READ MORE

FBI Seized ‘Fully Constructed U.S. Capitol Lego Set’ from Alleged Capitol Rioter – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set” from the home of a man facing charges in connection with the riot at the Capitol on January 6, according to a court filing last week. – READ MORE

FBI Still Hunting For Hundreds Six Months After Capitol Riot – Six months later, the FBI continues to hunt for hundreds of people suspected of participating in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Tuesday marks six months since hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump descended on the Capitol building, breaching security and forcing their way into the inner restricted chambers just as a joint session of Congress convened to certify the results of the presidential election. Since then, more than 500 defendants have already been arrested on charges related to the riot. – READ MORE

Pelosi’s Husband Makes Big Tech Stock Moves Again, Places $6 Million Bet As Congress Looks To Rein In Silicon Valley – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband bet up to $6 million on Google’s parent company Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and NVIDIA, just before a House committee moved forward with multiple bills looking to limit the power of Big Tech corporations.

On June 18, Paul Pelosi exercised his Alphabet call options, which give him the right to buy 4,000 shares at a price of $1,200 per share, amounting to a total of $4.8 million, according to disclosed transactions. On May 21, he spent up to $250,000 on 50 Apple calls with a strike price of $100, and spent up to $1 million on 20 Amazon calls with a strike price of $3,000, both of which expire on June 17, 2022. – READ MORE

Pelosi’s Husband Bought Amazon Calls Before Pentagon JEDI Shakeup Sent Shares Soaring – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) disclosed from her ivory tower late last week that her investor husband, Paul Pelosi, made several now-profitable trades in various securities.

For starters, Pelosi bought Amazon calls on May 21 when it closed at $3,259.05. Fast forward six weeks and great news for Amazon after the Pentagon pulled the rug out from Microsoft’s $10 billion JEDI cloud computing deal (opening the door for Bezos), and the trade is looking great. – READ MORE

How Big Business Uses Big Government To Kill Competition – Politicians say they pass laws to “protect Americans from big business.”

People like hearing that. Many don’t like big business.

Unfortunately, most people don’t realize that those laws often help big business while hurting consumers.

“Big business and big government are not enemies like a lot of people think they are,” says American Enterprise Institute fellow Tim Carney in my new video. “When government gets bigger, whether it’s through spending or taxes or regulation, the big guys, big business benefits.” – READ MORE