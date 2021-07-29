PAINE IN THE MORNING: 11 things you need to know this Thursday – July 29, 2021 (LISTEN)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

U.S. Coronavirus Death Rate Is Still Roughly at Pandemic-Low – The United States’ coronavirus death rate is still roughly at a pandemic-low, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Tuesday that vaccinated individuals and children wear masks indoors.

According to Google’s coronavirus tracking system on July 26, 275 people are dying from the virus on a seven day average, while overall infection cases are rising. – READ MORE

Joe Biden Will Order Federal Employees to Get Vaccine or Submit to Regular Testing –President Joe Biden will order federal government employees on Thursday to get the vaccine or submit themselves to regular testing, according to reports.

The president said Tuesday his administration was considering a vaccine mandate for federal employees, but the White House appears willing to leave options open for people who do not want the vaccine. – READ MORE

CDC Director Hints At ‘Health Passes’, Warns COVID May Be “Few Mutations” Away From Evading Vaccines – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters during a teleconference on Tuesday that her biggest concern is that the CCP virus may be “just a few mutations” away from being able to evade vaccines. – READ MORE

CDC Confirms That Viral Loads In Vaccinated People With Delta May Be Infectious – As the Associated Press notes, Walensky cited data from the last few days, still unpublished, taken from 100 samples from vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals with COVID infections. They found that the amount of virus in the noses and throats of vaccinated infected people was nearly “indistinguishable” from what was found in unvaccinated people, confirming what some experts have suspected. The increased viral load associated with the Delta variant appears to make vaccinated people equal spreaders of the virus. Walensky said that the data was “concerning enough that we feel like we have to act.”

Infections in vaccinated people are still vastly less severe than those among the unvaccinated, and the overwhelming number of hospitalizations and deaths are happening among the unvaccinated. But new evidence is enough to make the vaccinated feel less secure about what happens if they’re exposed to the Delta variant. – READ MORE

CDC to Replace Its PCR Test With One That Can Differentiate Between CCP Virus and Flu – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will no longer recommend its PCR test to detect the CCP virus, saying that it will withdraw the test’s emergency use authorization (EUA), and instead, encourage labs to use a multiplex assay that can detect and differentiate the virus from the flu. – READ MORE

Texas police learn COVID-positive illegal immigrants sent to local hotels, after Whataburger encounter – Authorities in South Texas said Tuesday they’ve learned that illegal immigrants who have possibly tested positive for COVID-19 were being released from federal custody to a Catholic charity, which booked hotel rooms for them without notifying local officials.

The La Joya Police Department said a patrol officer was waved down Monday by someone concerned about a group that appeared to be sick at a Whataburger fast food restaurant. The officer found a family inside who were coughing and sneezing and not adhering to health guidelines, including the wearing of masks, authorities said during a news conference. – READ MORE

Judge allows vaccinations in place of service hours for people on probation – A judge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has offered some people on probation the option of getting the coronavirus vaccine instead of serving out court-mandated service hours.

“Judges do innovative things like this all the time. For example, you have probably seen or heard in the past the judge would allow your donation of blood instead of community service work or instead of payment of the fine,” District Attorney Hillar Moore explained of the option. “If a judge is going to make this offer, I think it’s a reasonable one.” – READ MORE

Fed Chairman: Inflation Could Be Worse Than Expected, Generous Unemployment Benefits Kept People From Working – Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, said during a press conference on Wednesday that inflation could be worse than what was originally expected and that the “generous unemployment benefits” contributed to people not working. – READ MORE

Pass It to Find Out What’s In It: Republicans Prepare to Vote for ‘Infrastructure’ Bill that Does Not Yet Exist – Republicans remain poised to vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill that does not yet exist.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced on the Senate floor Wednesday morning that senators involved in the bipartisan infrastructure bill negotiations “continue to make good progress” and that the chamber should be prepared to vote on advancing the bill “as early as tonight.” – READ MORE

Sticker shock: Average new car prices hit a record $41,000 in July – The number of new cars being sold is from record levels, but the prices being paid for them are the highest ever.

According to the J.D. Power and LMC Automotive Forecast, the average transaction price for a new vehicle is projected to be $41,044 during the month of July, a 17% increase over last year. – READ MORE

Inflation Shock: Are You Ready To Start Paying “$40 Or $50” For A Hamburger? – After decades of living in a relatively low inflation environment, it is hard for most Americans to believe that things have gotten so bad so quickly. In fact, even though I write about this stuff almost every day, it is hard for me to believe it. We are watching prices spiral out of control all over the nation, and we know precisely who is to blame. During the pandemic, our politicians in Washington have been borrowing and spending money at an unprecedented rate, and this has pushed our national debt up to 28 trillion dollars. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has been pumping trillions of fresh dollars into our financial system, and this has resulted in the Fed balance sheet nearly doubling over the course of this pandemic. I have used the term “economic malpractice” to describe what our leaders are doing, but it is actually far worse than that. They are literally in the process of destroying our economy, and even after so many experts have pointed out their colossal errors they still won’t stop. They just keep creating more money, and now we have a horrific inflation crisis on our hands. – READ MORE