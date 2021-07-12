PAINE IN THE MORNING: 11 things you need to know this Monday – July 12, 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

COVID-19 cases in US could surge during ‘dangerous’ fall, leading to new mandates – A top official at the World Health Organization said Thursday that COVID-19 mutations will likely lead to a surge in cases this fall, prompting parts of the U.S. to bring back health guidelines.

“I could foresee that in certain parts of the country, there could be a reintroduction of indoor mask mandates, distancing and occupancy limits,” Lawrence Gostin, the director of WHO’s Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, said, according to CNBC. – READ MORE

UK Flip Flops on Vaccine Passports Again: Health Passes for Pubs Planned for ‘Autumn Wave’ – In a supposed bid to increase vaccine uptake among younger Britons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is reportedly looking to mandate vaccine passports for pubs, restaurants, and clubs by the autumn.

After a year of wavering back and forth on the question of using vaccine passports domestically, the British government is said to be seeking to implement a system that would require proof of double vaccination for Britons to enjoy a social life. – READ MORE

Fauci: ‘I Am in Favor’ of Local Vaccine Mandates – National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he favored coronavirus vaccine mandates on a “local level.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You know, people who are vaccinated individuals have to wear masks on airplanes because airplanes don’t want to mandate that you have to be vaccinated to fly. I know you’ve been very clear that the government isn’t mandating vaccines, but do you think it’s generally a good idea for businesses or schools to require vaccinations?” – READ MORE

Mississippi Warns Vulnerable Residents to Avoid Mass Indoor Gatherings Regardless of Vaccination Status – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated coronavirus guidelines for Mississippi residents on Friday, recommending everyone 12 and older get vaccinated and urging that vulnerable residents avoid mass indoor gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.

“Mississippi is experiencing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Numerous outbreaks have been identified in youth camps, faith-based gatherings, funerals and social events,” the department said in the guidance on Friday, attributing the updated guidance to the “rapid increase in delta variant cases and outbreaks” and “low overall vaccination rate in the state.” – READ MORE

CDC Urges Parents to Get Children Vaccinated Before School Starts – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging parents to get their eligible children vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus prior to the fall 2021 school year, despite lingering concerns about the possible development of heart inflammation conditions in young people who receive the mRNA vaccines.

“Parents: Prevent #COVID19 from spreading at school. Get kids 12+ fully vaccinated before school begins,” the federal health agency said Friday, adding that children who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask indoors.- READ MORE

As Many Schools Remain Closed, Suicide-Related ER Visits Rise By 51% Among Teenage Girls – Amid COVID-19 and lockdowns, the number of emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts rose by 51% among teenage girls.

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitals observed massive increases over the past year in the number of young people attempting suicide. – READ MORE

Just 25 ‘Under 18s’ Died From COVID In England, 100s Died From Suicide And Trauma –New figures released by researchers in the UK show that just 25 under-18’s died from COVID from March 2020 to February 2021, two-thirds of whom had “chronic” health conditions, and that lockdown measures aimed at children “may prove a greater risk than that of SARS-CoV-2 itself.”

The numbers show that there is around a 1 in 500,000 chance of children dying from coronavirus in England, and that includes victims of pre-existing medical conditions, like heart disease and cancer. – READ MORE

CNN medical analyst suggests life ‘needs to be hard’ for unvaccinated Americans – CNN medical contributor Dr. Leana Wen suggested Saturday that life needs to be “hard” for Americans who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine and individuals who refuse to get shots should perhaps face weekly testings.

“It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated,” Wen, the former Planned Parenthood president, said. “Right now, it’s kind of the opposite.” – READ MORE

Andrew Cuomo Says Leading Pandemic Was A ‘Tremendous Personal Benefit’ After Making $5 Million From Book – Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) made an eyebrow-raising statement on Thursday in a speech to fellow governors, a statement some have seen as tone deaf.

The New York Post reported that Cuomo said leading the coronavirus pandemic in New York was a “tremendous personal benefit,” a jarring claim considering how many New Yorkers died under Cuomo’s watch, particularly in nursing homes. – READ MORE

People Who Recover From COVID-19 at ‘Very Low Risk’ of Re-Infection: Study – People who have contracted COVID-19 and recovered should know that the risk for re-infection is very low, a doctor said after a study he worked on was published. – READ MORE

“Ignore No Soliciting Signs, Use Your Script”: Vaccine Door-Knocking Documents Revealed – As the Biden administration peddles its plan to send door-knocking missionaries across America to spread ‘vaccine awareness’ (and keep track of who’s vaccinated and who’s not), White House-coordinated FEMA “surge teams” are being assembled to reinforce local efforts on the ground.

In preparation for the coming campaign, Lake County, Illinois has published ‘Helpful Hints’ for volunteers taking part in their “Community Health Ambassador Outreach Door Knocking Project to Increase COVID Vaccine Acceptance.” – READ MORE

Nurse Blows the Whistle on the Medical Industry: ‘They’re Not Offering Informed Consent’ – Last week, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) came to speak in Kansas City, Missouri. AFLDS founder Dr. Simone Gold brought her message that COVID-19 is nothing to fear and that there are treatments available. At the start of the pandemic, she was fired after speaking out in support of anti-malaria medication hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). – READ MORE