PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday – February 10th 2021 (LISTEN) — FBI GETS BUSTED AGAIN

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Dems To Cut Off Stimulus Checks At $200K Household Income: Here’s What Else Is In The Fiscal Package – On Monday afternoon, House Dems released a draft of their fiscal package. Amid the top highlights is that Biden is going for the full $1.9T and is not succumbing to pressure to reduce the size of the bill to accommodate the GOP nor centrist lawmakers who may be at-risk in 2022 elections. Further, the timing appears to be Feb 22 to get a bill completed and sent for a floor vote with the goal of putting the bill into law by early/mid-March.

Following criticism that Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package would benefit the rich, House Democrats agreed that individuals earning more than $100,000 and couples with income above $200,000 will not be eligible for direct payments. Draft legislation released Monday by the House Ways and Means Committee (full summary below) called for $1,400 payments for single people earning $75,000 or married couples earning $150,000. The checks will now completely phase out for individuals making $100,000 or joint taxpayers making $200,000. – READ MORE

Iowa’s governor lifts statewide COVID mandates, encourages personal responsibility: No more mandatory masks, social distancing, or gathering restrictions – As of Sunday, citizens of the Hawkeye State are free to make more decisions for themselves as responsible adults following Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to lift several notable statewide coronavirus restrictions.

On Friday, Reynolds issued a proclamation repealing the state’s limited mask requirements, social distancing requirements, and limits on gatherings, the Des Moines Register reported. – READ MORE

Fundamental Change: 52 Executive Orders and Actions Already Put into Place by Joe Biden – President Joe Biden campaigned on promises to govern by “consensus.” He devoted his Inaugural Address to “unity.” Yet he has issued more executive orders and actions in the first three weeks of his presidency than any president in U.S. history. As the Democrats prepare for the circus side show of impeachment focusing on the past, it’s interesting to look at what he’s already done to change the future. – READ MORE

Biden’s CIA Pick, William Burns, Leads A Think Tank With Close Ties To China – William J. Burns, who is President Joe Biden’s nominee for director of the CIA, is president of a think tank that has received up to $2 million from a Chinese businessman as well as from a think tank with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

As president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Burns also invited nearly a dozen congressional staffers to attend a junket to China, where they met with a communist party operative and a president of a Chinese front group. – READ MORE

Another key campaign promise gone? Biden’s pledge to hike minimum wage appears to be in jeopardy –

President Joe Biden pledged during his campaign that he would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour if he won the White House, tipping his hat to progressives who believe the current federal minimum wage leaves working-class Americans impoverished.

Biden seemingly made good on that promise with his $1.9 trillion coronavirus-related economic relief plan. Stuffed inside Biden’s proposal is the minimum wage hike.- READ MORE

Illegal Immigrants Guilty of DUI, Assault Will Not Be Deported Under Biden Plan –Illegal immigrants convicted of simple assault, driving under the influence, and “less serious” drug crimes will not be deported under new Biden administration Immigration and Customs Enforcement guidelines.

The guidelines—which were outlined in internal memos obtained by the Washington Post—aim to prioritize “threats to national security, border security and public safety,” ICE said in a statement. But the agency’s new operational plan severely narrows the criminal convictions required for an illegal immigrant to be considered a “public safety threat.” – READ MORE

Hacker Tried To Poison Entire Florida Town By Raising Chemical Levels In Water Supply – A town in Florida has been target of a hack which briefly altered chemicals in its water supply to “potentially damaging levels” according to local media reports. Federal and local authorities are currently investigating the computer network intrusion which happened last Friday morning, the alarming details of which are emerging Monday.

Plant operators overseeing the small city of Oldsmar’s water supply began observing strange activity on their monitors. That’s when technicians noticed that sodium hydroxide levels (or lye), which is used to treat the city’s water in small amounts in order to control acidity while removing heavy metals, was being remotely pushed higher. – READ MORE

The feds say he’s an extremist leader who directed rioters. He also had top-secret clearance and worked for the FBI, attorney says. – Navy veteran Thomas Edward Caldwell led a band of the Oath Keepers extremist group to Washington on Jan. 6 to storm the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors allege, helping to mastermind a violent plot to stop lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

But Caldwell’s attorney, Thomas K. Plofchan, says he isn’t just a retired lieutenant commander. Caldwell also had a top-secret security clearance and served as a section chief for the FBI after leaving the armed forces in 2009, Plofchan said. – READ MORE

Super Bowl Ratings Crash to Lowest Level Since 1969, Least Watched Since 2006 – The ratings for Super Bowl 55 are in, and the news is not good. The numbers show that viewership fell nine percent, making the game the lowest-rated Super Bowl in more than 50 years.

“CBS averaged 91.629 million TV-only viewers for the Buccaneers’ blowout of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the game’s lowest TV viewership since ’06 when Steelers-Seahawks averaged 90.75 million on ABC. That figure is down from just over 100 million TV-only viewers for Chiefs-49ers last year,” Sports Business Daily reported. – READ MORE

Woman Who Used ‘Gorilla Glue’ As Hair Spray Considers Suing Company, Raises Thousands in GoFundMe: Report – A woman who went viral for videos concerning her ill-advised decision to use Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive as hair spray is reportedly considering a lawsuit against the Ohio-based company.

Tessica Brown, a Louisiana TikToker dubbed “Gorilla Glue Girl,” has also raised about $13,500 in her GoFundMe after she went viral last week for videos concerning her struggles with the Gorilla Glue she put in her hair after she ran out of a hair product that offers her hold. – READ MORE