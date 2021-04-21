PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday – April 21st 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges in George Floyd’s death – A panel of jurors has found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, after one of the most closely watched criminal trials in recent memory.

Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. With Americans on edge as they awaited the verdict, the jury announced that it has found him guilty. – READ MORE

Judge blasts Maxine Waters’ ‘abhorrent’ comments and says they could lead to overturn of Derek Chauvin trial on appeal – The judge in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin blasted the incendiary comments from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and said that they could lead to the overturn of the trial if the defense chose to appeal the ruling.

Chauvin is on trial for the death of George Floyd during an arrest on May 25 in Minneapolis. His attorney Eric Nelson argued Monday for a mistrial based on the fact that jurors were exposed to public comments because they had not been sequestered during the trial. – READ MORE

Report: Maxine Waters Requested Police Protection Before Pushing ‘More Confrontational’ Unrest Amid Riots – Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) reportedly requested a police escort ahead of calling for unrest if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is not found guilty of murder.

Waters requested that a police officer escort her to and from the airport before she flew from Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., to St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota, according to documents obtained by Townhall. After landing in Minnesota, Waters called on protesters to get “more confrontational” and said “we are looking for a guilty verdict.” – READ MORE

Minneapolis City Council Candidate Tells Rioters To Burn Down Rich Neighborhoods – A leftist Minneapolis City Council candidate Margarita Ortega took to social media to encourage those who “feel like burning shit down” to make sure they did it in wealthy areas, not in the “poor community.”

Originally reported by Alpha News, in a Facebook post screenshot Tweeted by the ‘Crime Watch Minneapolis account,’ Ortega said “Just a personal thought — just in case y’all feel like burning shit down, the poor community is not your oppressors. FYI — lake of the isles has more then needed and won’t be missed.” – READ MORE

Minnesota lawmaker proposes law to strip convicted protesters of food stamps, unemployment benefits, and other gov’t programs – A Minnesota state lawmaker wants to strip convicted protesters of their access to government programs, including food stamps, student loans, and health care.

Republican state Sen. David Osmek authored the legislation as the nation awaits a decision in the jury trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was charged in the death of George Floyd. – READ MORE

LA County sheriff blames ‘defund the police,’ progressive policies for murder, violent crime wave – Los Angeles County’s top cop, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, says the far-left “defund the police” narrative and progressive officials are responsible for a worrying spike in violent crime.

Major cities across the U.S. have experienced a spike in violent crime this year. – READ MORE

Woke Medicine Comes to New York City – A pair of doctors at Brigham and Women’s Hospital last month outlined a pilot program that, they said, would offer “preferential care” to patients of color. The proposal, published in Boston Review, accuses hospitals across the country of practicing “medical apartheid”—something they said must be addressed through “race-explicit interventions.”

Those interventions may violate civil rights laws, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital assured the Washington Free Beacon that they are “not currently underway at the hospital.” That hasn’t stopped one of its authors, Dr. Michelle Morse, from moving on up: She is now the chief medical officer of New York City. – READ MORE

Remembering Solyndra – A $524 Million Green Energy Failure – Considering President Joseph Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, Americans should first review the taxpayer money that was spent on projects in 2009 and learn from the ones that were massive failures.

Biden asked Congress to invest $35 billion in green energy leadership to see “technology breakthroughs that address the climate crisis and position America as the global leader in clean energy technology and clean energy jobs,” according to the White House fact sheet. – READ MORE

True National Debt Exceeds $123 Trillion, or Nearly $800,000 per Taxpayer: Report –America’s national debt now exceeds $123 trillion, according to a new report, or more than four times the official figure of $28 trillion, as calculated by the U.S. Treasury Department at the end of March.

Federal spending related to the CCP virus pandemic and economic lockdown added nearly $10 trillion to the total in 2020, according to the latest edition of the “Financial State of the Union 2021” report, compiled and published annually by Chicago-based nonprofit Truth in Accounting (TIA) – READ MORE