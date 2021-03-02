PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday – March 2nd 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Trump Said He Requested 10K National Guard Troops at Capitol Prior to Riot But Was ‘Rejected’ – Days before the Capitol riot on January 6, President Trump personally requested that 10,000 National Guard troops be deployed at the Capitol over concerns of the crowd size, he revealed on “The Next Revolution With Steve Hilton” on Fox News Sunday evening. He said the request was denied over the optics that the troops’ presence would create.

We actually req—I requested, I said, ‘look, this rally is going to be bigger than anyone thinks,’ because everyone I’d see says, ‘we’re going to be at the rally, we’re going to be at the rally,’ and I think it was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken to before, and I’ve spoken to very big crowds. Hundreds of thousands of people,” Trump explained. “And I said, ‘you should have 10,000’—I think I gave the number. I definitely gave the number—’you should have 10,000 National Guardsman. I think you should have 10,000 of the National Guard ready.’ They took that number, from what I understand. They gave it to the people at the Capitol, which is controlled by Pelosi, and I heard they rejected it because it wouldn’t look good.” – READ MORE

FBI Flips To ‘Bear Spray’ Narrative As Individual Singled Out In Capitol Officer’s Death – After initial false reports that a Capitol Police officer was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher prior to his death, the FBI is now operating on the theory that the officer may have been exposed to bear spray or similar nonlethal irritant, before he later died in a hospital.

“He texted me last night and said, ‘I got pepper-sprayed twice,’ and he was in good shape,” Ken told ProPublica. “Apparently he collapsed in the Capitol and they resuscitated him using CPR.”

Sicknick was later placed on a ventilator, passing away on Jan. 7 before his family could make it to the hospital to say their goodbyes. He was given the rare distinction of lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. – READ MORE

CA Teachers Union President Who Led School Closures Caught Dropping Daughter Off At Private School – Viral video footage shows a California teachers union president who led school closures dropping his daughter off at a private school.

Footage posted by the group Guerilla Momz shows Berkeley Federation of Teachers President Matt Meyer dropping his two-year-old daughter off at a private preschool. Meyer’s daughter’s face is blurred out. – READ MORE

NY Bars and Restaurants Win Court Victory Against Cuomo’s COVID Curfew – Late last year, blue state governors began enforcing an utterly nonsensical policy ostensibly to fight COVID-19. Govs. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) insisted curfews for bars and restaurants, preventing them from staying open for lucrative late-shifts without explaining how this business-throttling move would fight the pandemic.

On Saturday, a New York State Supreme Court justice granted a preliminary injunction allowing 90 bars and restaurants to remain open until their regular closing time of 4 a.m. Cuomo had ordered a 10 p.m. curfew in November. Last month, he extended the curfew to 11 p.m. The bars and restaurants sued, demanding the scientific data upon which Cuomo based the curfew. – READ MORE

Report: Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago Ranked Most Corrupt City in America – A report by the University of Illinois claims Chicago is the most corrupt city in America, according to a WGN 9 article published Thursday.

“The report is based on data from the justice department, which looked at public corruption convictions between 1976 and 2019,” the outlet said. – READ MORE

Gavin Newsom Ignores His Own COVID Shutdown Rules AGAIN at California Restaurant – Look for another flood of signatures for the recall Gavin Newsom campaign after the California governor pulled another illegal restaurant stunt, this time not in a lush wine country bistro, but at a Mexican restaurant in Fresno.

Local authoritarians have shut down Fresno restaurants due to being in a Gavin Newsom-approved “purple” COVID zone. This means that not only can you not be inside a restaurant, but if you want to retrieve your take-out order, you have to wait outside. And you’d better be wearing a mask – or else. – READ MORE

Democrats Sound Alarm On Biden Immigration Plan: ‘Will Be Catastrophic For Our Party, For Our Country’ – Top Democrat lawmakers are sounding the alarm over Democrat President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda, and some have essentially advocated for returning to the policies that President Donald Trump deployed to slow down the flow of illegal immigration into the U.S.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) warned “the Biden administration against easing up too much on unauthorized immigrants, citing their impact on his constituents, local hospitals and their potential to spread the coronavirus,” Axios reported. The report said that Cuellar sees that the pro-immigration agenda that far-left Democrats are pushing could blow up in the administration’s face. – READ MORE

Report: Facebook a ‘Hotbed of Child Sexual Abuse Material’ with 20M Incidents – A recent report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children claims that Facebook had 20.3 million reported incidents of child sexual abuse material. In comparison, Pornhub’s parent company MindGeek had only 13,000 reports. Facebook accounted for 95 percent of the incidents in the report.

The Daily Beast reports that according to new data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) CyberTipline, the vast majority of online child exploitation reports were linked to Facebook. The study found that over 20.3 million reported incidents related to child pornography or trafficking were linked to Facebook. – READ MORE

‘Tailored To China’s Terms’: Fauci’s Deputy Had To Sign Beijing-Approved Confidentiality Form Before China Visit – Anthony Fauci’s deputy was required to sign a confidentiality agreement “tailored to China’s terms” before joining a World Health Organization team in China early last year to collect data about the novel coronavirus, according to an email obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A WHO technical officer informed Dr. Cliff Lane, the Fauci deputy, would have to sign a confidentiality form and a disclosure of interest approved by Chinese authorities, according to a Feb. 15, 2020, email. – READ MORE