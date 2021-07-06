PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday – July 6, 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Johnson says restrictions to ease, UK must live with virus – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that his government plans to scrap laws requiring face masks and social distancing later this month, though he acknowledged that lifting the restrictions will drive surging coronavirus cases even higher.

Johnson said legal controls will be replaced by “personal responsibility” when the country moves to the final stage of its lockdown-lifting roadmap. That is scheduled to happen on July 19, though Johnson said a final decision would come on July 12. – READ MORE

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Says It Will Take A ‘Catastrophe’ For Unvaccinated Americans To Get Vaccinated – Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) recently said it would take a “catastrophe” for those who have so far refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine to change their minds and get vaccinated.

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Justice discussed the vaccination level in his state, noting that it is difficult to encourage young people to get vaccinated. – READ MORE

A Review of COVID-19 Deaths in Two California Counties Drops the Total by Nearly 25% – Two counties in California have reviewed every COVID-19 fatality, refining the approach to classifying the cause of death. Santa Clara and Alameda County delineated those patients who died due to the illness progression of COVID-19 and those who tested positive at the time of death but were not symptomatic. This exercise reduced the number of COVID-19 deaths in both counties by nearly 25%.

Early in the pandemic, questioning the COVID-19 death count was labeled a conspiracy theory by the corporate media. This position was always absurd based on the very loose criteria put out by the National Center for Health Statistics for counting a COVID-19 death. The ability to presume COVID-19 and place it as a cause of death during a period of perverse financial incentives for hospitals invited inflation of the fatality numbers. Medicare increased payment for COVID-19 patients, and private insurers covered the charges in full. These policies prevented the loss of co-pays and co-insurance unpaid by patients and additional reimbursement from government programs. – READ MORE

US Should Learn From CCP’s Authoritarianism, Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger Says – U.S. billionaire investor Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, praised China’s communist regime for silencing Alibaba founder Jack Ma. – READ MORE

Billionaire Warren Buffett Predicts New Pandemic Worse Than COVID-19 – The American billionaire Warren Buffett, known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’, is sure that in the future a new pandemic will come that could be worse than that of COVID-19 , because despite the lessons that this experience has left us, people would not be prepared to face it either.

This week, during CNBC’s ‘Buffett & Munger: A Wealth of Wisdom’ show, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway predicted that “there will be another pandemic .” – READ MORE

Revealed: Elon Musk, Tesla Go Full Shill for Communists on Chinese Social Media Site Weibo – Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his electric car company Tesla have shared full-blown praise of the Chinese Communist Party on China’s equivalent to Twitter, Breitbart News can reveal.

The verified accounts for Elon Musk and top Chinese Tesla representatives on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo have all been adorned with personalised backgrounds celebrating the one hundred year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) – READ MORE

“Offensive Content” Next? Comcast Suspends User’s Internet Service For Downloading Copyrighted Material – After Comcast suspended a user’s Internet access for downloading copyrighted material, some people are asking whether in the near future similar punishments could be inflicted for accessing ‘offensive content’.

A Comcast Xfinity subscriber was informed that his Internet service had been suspended for 8 hours due to downloading torrents and that it wouldn’t be restored until he contacted the company. – READ MORE

Jan. 6 Detainees Confined 23 Hours a Day, Attorneys Say – Dozens detained in federal prison awaiting trial following the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol building are being subject to solitary confinement, lack of required medical care, and restricted access to defense counsel, according to two attorneys and the father of a defendant. – READ MORE

The “Deprogramming” Begins: Public Defender Representing January 6th Defendants “Re-Educates” Them – A public defender named H. Heather Shaner, we’re assured by Ryan J. Reilly of the Huffington Post, has no option but to defend the January 6 “attackers” because “who can’t afford their own attorneys, as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and as laid out in the Criminal Justice Act.”

But she’s also taking the opportunity to re-educate her clients, so they aren’t racist anymore. – READ MORE