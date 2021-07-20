PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday – July 20, 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

England’s ‘Freedom Day’ Marred by Isolation Chaos and Warnings of Shortages – Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “freedom day” ending over a year of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England was marred on Monday by warnings of supermarket shortages and his own forced self-isolation. – READ MORE

England to demand vaccination proof for clubs, mass events – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that English nightclubs and other venues with large crowds will require patrons to present proof of full vaccination from the end of September.

Clubbers flocked on Monday to the first live music events without restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The government reopened nightclubs and dropped almost all coronavirus measures in England in a bet that mass vaccinations will prevent another deadly wave of COVID-19.- READ MORE

North Carolina County Starts Offering Door-to-Door COVID-19 Vaccinations – A county in North Carolina has begun a campaign to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to people at their homes.

Mecklenburg County has dubbed the effort “doses to doors.” – READ MORE

Fauci supports medical group’s call to mask 3-year-olds and older in school: ‘Reasonable thing to do’ – Dr. Anthony Fauci argued Monday that the decision by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to recommend all children aged 3 years and older wear masks when schools reopen regardless of vaccination status was “a reasonable thing to do.”

Appearing on CNN’s “At This Hour,” Fauci said that because there was a “substantial proportion of the population” that was unvaccinated, he understood why the organization would make such a decision. – READ MORE

Number of ‘Fleebagger’ Texas Democrats with Coronavirus Climbs to Five – Five members of a group of Democrats from the Texas House of Representatives who fled to Washington, DC, to deny the chamber a quorum to pass Republican-sponsored voting laws last week have now reportedly contracted coronavirus.

The group of “fleebaggers,” as they are pejoratively known, which was celebrated by the establishment D. C. media and welcomed by Vice President Kamala Harris, also traveled on a private chartered jet, posing maskless with a case of beer. – READ MORE

Five Million Dollar Bust: Vaccine Lottery Sees 68% Jab Decline – The number of weekly vaccinations in Colorado dropped by more than two-thirds between the start and end of the state’s vaccine lottery, following nearly the same trajectory set in the weeks before Gov. Jared Polis announced the $1 million drawings.

Plus: “In the week ending July 4 — the last with data on the state’s vaccine dashboard — only about 49,000 people got a shot.” – READ MORE

Judge Refuses to Block Indiana University’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate – A federal judge has denied a request to block Indiana University’s (IU) COVID-19 vaccine mandate after a group of students sued the school, claiming the inoculation requirement is unconstitutional. – READ MORE

Who Are the COVID-19 Misinformation ‘Dirty Dozen’ WH Wants to Silence? – On July 15, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki disclosed the fact that the White House was flagging COVID-19 misinformation posts for Facebook. She continued to dig herself into a hole on Friday, discussing how the administration is in contact with the social media companies and arguing that they needed to work across platforms to ensure the companies coordinated to ban users. She claimed that 12 individuals were responsible for 65% of the vaccine misinformation on Facebook. – READ MORE

Coronavirus antibodies persist at least nine months after infection: study – A study in northern Italy found coronavirus antibodies persisted in detectable levels for at least nine months after infection, regardless of a symptomatic or asymptomatic course of illness, though results differed depending on test used.

Researchers from Imperial College London and the University of Padova published findings in Nature Communications on Monday, stemming from an analysis in Vo’, Italy, where a mass testing campaign saw 86% (2,602 people) of the community tested in February/March and May 2020, about 6% of whom tested positive and were tested again in November. – READ MORE

As Fed And Treasury Spend $1.2BN Every Hour Biden Says Inflation Is “Temporary”, Respects Fed “Independence” – There was a remarkable statistic in the latest Flow Show report from BofA’s Michael Hartnett: according to the CIO’s calculations, “the Fed is spending $336 million every 60 minutes buying bonds, while the US federal government is spending $875 million every hour this year”, a staggering amount made possible only by the recent merger between the Fed and Treasury which ushered in not only helicopter money but its socialist offshoot, MMT. It’s also what so many monetarists argue is behind the recent surge in inflation, because Milton Friedman said best, “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.”

Not so according to president Joe BIden, however, who on Monday said he believes the surge in U.S. inflation is temporary and that he has told Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that he respects the central bank’s independence. But he also emphasized that he wouldn’t interfere with the central bank’s policies: – READ MORE

Pinkerton: What Inflation Does and What to Do About It — from Someone Who Lived Through the Great Inflation of the 1970s – For much of the Biden presidency, the Main Stream Media-approved economic experts have been nonchalant about inflation.

Even as prices were rising—gasoline, for instance, jumped by about 20 percent in the first two months of the Biden presidency—the public was advised to stay calm. – READ MORE