PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday – July 13, 2021 (LISTEN)

‘Potentially a death sentence’: White House goes off on vaccine fear mongers –The Biden administration is casting conservative opponents of its Covid-19 vaccine campaign as dangerous and extreme, adopting a more aggressive political posture in an attempt to maneuver through the public health conundrum.

The White House has decided to hit back harder on misinformation and scare tactics after Republican lawmakers and conservative activists pledged to fight the administration’s stated plans to go “door-to-door” to increase vaccination rates. The pushback will include directly calling out social media platforms and conservative news shows that promote such tactics. – READ MORE

Establishment Media Admit Inflation Is Rising with ‘Wild Price Hikes’ for ‘Everything’ – The establishment media have begun to admit inflation is causing “wild price hikes” for “everything” under the Biden administration.

CNN confessed that “Americans have witnessed some wild price hikes over the past few months. Shortages and supply chain issues across the world have sent the cost to make and move goods soaring and left consumers paying up.” – READ MORE

Former IMF Economist: America’s Inflation Is Beginning to Resemble a Latin American Country – Desmond Lachman, an economist and senior fellow with the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), told Breitbart News on Sunday that the U.S. is beginning to resemble a Latin American country given its inflation, government spending, and printing of money.

“ in very bad position from a long-term point of view. I don’t see how this can end well when we’re running — now — budget deficits something like 15 percent of GDP,” Lachman said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak. “This is beginning to look a little bit like a Latin American country.” – READ MORE

Party of Science: Anthony Fauci Says Vaccines Lacking Full FDA Approval Merely a ‘Technical Issue’ – Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, dismissed the fact that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet approved vaccines for the Chinese coronavirus as merely a “technical issue.”

For months, Fauci has branded himself, quite literally, the voice of science. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief has routinely dismissed critiques against him as attacks on science itself. – READ MORE

New coronavirus variants seen as too contagious for hotel quarantines – In early May, two people quarantined in adjacent hotel rooms in the Australian city of Adelaide opened their doors within seconds of each other to collect meals. Health authorities believe that could have been enough for the virus to spread from a man in one of the hotel rooms to a man in the other via airborne transmission.

The man who was believed to be infected at the hotel then traveled to Melbourne, leading to an outbreak and a lockdown of Australia’s second-largest city, health authorities say. – READ MORE

CBS’s King Tells Fauci She’s Banning Unvaccinated Family Members from Thanksgiving — ‘That’s How Strongly I’m Taking What You’re Saying’ – Monday, CBS “This Morning” host Gayle King revealed her Thanksgiving festivities this year will go on without members of her family who are yet to get the coronavirus vaccine.

King told National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was discussing the importance of the White House’s door-to-door push to encourage people to get the vaccine to fend off the Delta variant, that she has members of her own family who are reluctant to get the vaccine. – READ MORE

FDA warns on potential Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine link to rare disorder – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a new warning on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and a possible link to Guillain-Barré, a rare autoimmune nerve disorder. The agency revised the vaccine’s accompanying fact sheets to reflect an increased risk of the disorder following vaccination.

The warning comes after about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré cases against a backdrop of about 12.5 million Johnson & Johnson doses administered, the FDA said in a statement Monday. Of the total, 95 cases were serious and involved hospitalization, with one reported death. However, the FDA stopped short of pinning a causal relationship between the vaccine and the rare disorder. – READ MORE

WHO Is Working on ‘Digital Wallet’ to Store Vaccination Certification: Official –A World Health Organization (WHO) official said that the organization is working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine “digital wallet” and is also seeking to “increase the distribution” of an international certificate for those who’ve been vaccinated. – READ MORE

NY Times ripped for equating ‘freedom’ as ‘anti-government slogan’ – The New York Times faced backlash on Sunday for its framing of recent spontaneous protests occurring in Cuba against the communist government.

“Shouting ‘Freedom’ and other anti-government slogans, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets in cities around the country on Sunday to protest food and medicine shortages, in a remarkable eruption of discontent not seen in nearly 30 years,” the New York Times tweeted. – READ MORE

DOJ Retracts Claim It Seized ‘Fully Constructed’ Lego Set From Accused Capitol Rioter – The Department of Justice has retracted its claim that it seized a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set” from an accused Jan. 6 Capitol breacher. – READ MORE

FBI Tells Americans to Report ‘Family Members and Peers’ for ‘Suspicious Behaviors’ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) published a tweet on Sunday telling Americans to report their own family members and peers for “suspicious behaviors.” – READ MORE