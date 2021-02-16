PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday – February 16th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

‘You Are Bloodthirsty For Ratings’: Trump Attorney Tears Into Media, Rips Off His Mic –Speaking with CBS News’ Lana Zak Saturday following the acquittal of former President Trump in the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, Trump’s attorney Michael van der Veen blasted the media, saying, “You are bloodthirsty for ratings.” At the end of the interview, van der Veen simply tore off his microphone and dropped it.

Zak began the exchange accusing, “Throughout the trial, you denied that Mr. Trump had a role in inciting the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. First of all, you argued that there was no insurrection, but during your closing arguments you seemingly admitted that there was, in fact, an insurrection, using that word, saying that that was not up for debate. What role did the former president play —” – READ MORE

Half of Texas Wind Turbines Freeze, Hurting Electricity Output – Nearly half of the wind turbines in the state of Texas froze in recent winter weather, hurting state power supplies, according to state authorities. – READ MORE

Biden To Congress: Enact Major Restrictions On Constitutionally Protected Second Amendment Rights – Democrat President Joe Biden called on Congress to clamp down on Americans’ constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights on Sunday, demanding gun bans and new laws that will allow people to sue gun manufacturers.

“I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” Biden wrote to Congress. – READ MORE

Minneapolis push to defund police backfires after residents complain of slow response times, increase in crime – Minneapolis on Friday backtracked on its original push to defund the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s police custody death after residents begged the city to hire more officers, citing longer response times and increased violent crime.

The City Council on Friday voted unanimously to approve $6.4 million in additional funding that police had requested. – READ MORE

Support Grows For 9/11-Style Commission Into Capitol Riot Following Trump Acquittal – More lawmakers are backing an independent 9/11-style commission into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 following the Senate’s acquittal of former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly insurrection that took place.

Congressional investigations were already scheduled after this week’s recess, but lawmakers from both parties have called for a holistic investigation following Trump’s acquittal on Saturday afternoon. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also asked retired Army Gen. Russel Honoré in January to lead oversee a thorough review of the Capitol’s security in order to prevent something similar from occurring in the future. – READ MORE

House Republicans demand answers from Pelosi on security decisions leading up to Capitol riot – Top Republicans on several committees are demanding answers from Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding security decisions made leading up to and on the day of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

House Administration Committee Ranking Member Rodney Davis, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes sent a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., on Monday, saying that “many important questions” about her “responsibility for the security” of the Capitol on Jan. 6 “remain unanswered.” – READ MORE

Lincoln Project’s fundraising page shut down as scandals mount – The Lincoln Project’s fundraising page has been shut down, following a wave of scandals which continue to engulf the organization.

The donation page on the Lincoln Project website has listed as inactive since Saturday after a number of its founders resigned amid reports of sexual misconduct and misappropriation of funds. – READ MORE

Fauci Awarded $1 Million Israeli Prize For ‘Speaking Truth To Power’ Amid Pandemic –America’s top infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci received a prestigious $1 million Israeli prize Monday, along with six other researchers who shared two additional $1 million prizes for their contributions to health and medicine.

The Dan David Prize, affiliated with Tel Aviv University, said it honored Fauci for his career in public health and “speaking truth to power” during the politicized COVID-19 crisis. – READ MORE

German Nursing Home Whistleblower: “Elderly Dying After COVID Vaccine” – Since the public release of the controversial mRNA vaccine, many disturbing reports of adverse reactions and untimely deaths have been mounting, including deaths following receipt of the experimental Pfizer/BioNTech shot are also emerging from Israel, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland.

According to Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board chairman Robert F. Kennedy Jr, “Coincidence is turning out to be quite lethal to COVID vaccine recipients.” Kennedy adds, “If the clinical trials are good predictors, the rate of coincidence is likely to increase dramatically after the second shot.” – READ MORE

Bill Gates Goes Full Captain Planet, Wants To Change ‘Every Aspect Of Economy’ While We Dine On Fake Meat – Microsoft founder Bill Gates is pushing drastic and ‘fundamental’ changes to the economy in order to immediately halt the release of greenhouse gasses – primarily carbon dioxide – and ‘go to zero’ in order to save the planet from long-prognosticated (and consistently wrong) environmental disaster. – READ MORE