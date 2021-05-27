PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Thursday – May 27th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Anthony Fauci Reverses Course Yet Again: Now ‘Highly Likely’ Chinese Coronavirus Developed Naturally – Dr. Anthony Fauci has reversed course yet again Monday, now claiming it is “highly likely” the Chinese coronavirus developed naturally.

“He believes that it is ‘highly likely’ that it first occurred naturally before spreading from animal to human. Since no one is 100% sure, he’s open to a thorough investigation,” a CBS News reporter tweeted. – READ MORE

Senate Unanimously Passes Amendment Banning Gain Of Function Research In China, But There’s A Huge Catch – The Senate unanimously passed an amendment on Tuesday led by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul that, if signed into law, would permanently ban all federal funding of risky gain-of-function research in China.

However, even if the measure had been established law prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it likely wouldn’t have prevented the National Institutes of Health (NIH) from providing $600,000 in subgrants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) between 2014 and 2019 in part to tinker with bat-based coronaviruses. – READ MORE

Biden Panics After CNN Reveals He Canceled COVID Origins Investigation, Orders 90-Day Report From US Intel Agencies – Less than 24 hours after CNN threw Biden under the bus for canceling a State Department effort launched under Trump to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19, the Biden administration has backpedaled – and has ordered the US intelligence community to conduct a 90-day investigation into how the pandemic began.

In a statement via the White House website, the Biden administration claims that officials have been pursuing various possibilities – including “whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident,” it’s clear that the administration is in full damage control mode. – READ MORE

‘Lunatic Conspiracy Theories’: Here’s How Liberal Fact Checkers Treated People Who Supported Lab Leak Theory – Liberal media fact checkers were quick to label reporters and lawmakers who supported the lab leak theory as conspiracy theorists in the wake of the 2020 coronavirus outbreak.

Fact checkers repeatedly labeled comments and reporting that referenced evidence of a lab leak theory — the hypothesis that coronavirus came from a Wuhan, China lab instead of a food market — as harmful misinformation. Recently, however, evidence that three Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers were hospitalized with an unknown illness in November 2019, has been revealed suggesting the theory isn’t baseless. – READ MORE

Major Media Outlets Continue To Receive Millions From Chinese Propaganda Front – A Chinese Communist Party-controlled news outlet paid major newspapers and magazines over $1.95 million between November and April to run advertisements stylized as news stories, according to a Justice Department disclosure filed Monday.

Time Magazine received $700,000 from the outlet, China Daily, for “advertisement expenses” during the six-month time period, the filing revealed. The Chinese propaganda outlet also paid a combined $1.26 million for advertisements in The Los Angeles Times, Foreign Policy, The Globe and Mail and the Financial Times during the timeframe, according to the filing. – READ MORE

Report: Then-VP Joe Biden Met with Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Associates – A report in the New York Post Wednesday appears to confirm reporting by Breitbart News last October that then-Vice President Joe Biden met his son Hunter’s business associates from Kazakhstan at Café Milano in Washington, DC, despite earlier denials.

In August 2019, on the campaign trail in South Carolina, Biden told reporters: “I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period.” – READ MORE

Andrew Cuomo Announces 50 Full College Scholarships For Vaccinated Students In New York – New York will award 50 4-year scholarships to any public college or university in the state for 12- to 17 year olds in the state who get the coronavirus vaccine in the next six weeks.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the initiative Wednesday as part of an effort to vaccinate young people in the state. Ten four-year scholarships will be announced every Wednesday for the next five weeks by random drawing, and teenagers who already received their first dose can add their names to the pool. – READ MORE

“Decided To Divide” – Chicago Segregates Restaurants For Un-Vaxx’d – If you want any more evidence COVID-19 has been a pandemic of inequality – take, for example, Chicago restaurant owners, who plan to introduce vaccinated and non-vaccinated sections, according to CBS Chicago.

This brings us back to the 1990s when there were restaurants offering smoking and smoke-free sections. The division is clear, and the vaccine is dividing us all. – READ MORE

“For Our Health & Safety” – No COVID-Vaccinated Guests Allowed At This Montana Airbnb – An Airbnb listing hidden deep within western Montana’s woods has been taken down after it discriminated against vaccinated people with “COVID misinformation.”

“WE ARE RESTRICTING THE CABIN TO NON-COVID VACCINATED GUESTS ONLY,” the listing read. – READ MORE

Johns Hopkins Prof: Half Of Americans Have Natural Immunity; Dismissing It Is “Biggest Failure Of Medical Leadership” – A professor with the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine has said that there is a general dismissal of the fact that more than half of all Americans have developed natural immunity to the coronavirus and that it constitutes “one of the biggest failures of our current medical leadership.”

Dr. Marty Makary made the comments during a recent interview, noting that “natural immunity works” and it is wrong to vilify those who don’t want the vaccine because they have already recovered from the virus. – READ MORE