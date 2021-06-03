PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Thursday – June 3rd 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

FAUCI EMAILS: Masks are ‘not really effective,’ advocated for school closures, knew virus could have been ‘engineered’ – Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests from Washington Post and Buzzfeed have resulted in a massive cache of emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci. The emails, from the early months of 2020, reveal that Fauci was inundated with requests, suggestions, and offers of assistance from the medical community.

Fauci said early on in these emails that face masks are not helpful, received information that there was reason to believe the virus was engineered, and advocated early for school closures despite evidence showing that kids were not at high risk of contracting or spreading the illness. – READ MORE

Email Shows Researcher Who Funded Wuhan Lab, Admits Manipulating Coronaviruses, Thanked Fauci For Dismissing Lab-Leak Theory – Dr Fauci’s emails have been released via a Freedom of Information Act request, and there is some pretty interesting stuff in them, particularly one email where a researcher who funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology thanks Fauci for publicly dismissing the lab leak theory early on during the pandemic.

The email from Dr. Peter Daszak, President of the EcoHealth Alliance, a group that has extensive ties to the Wuhan lab gain of function research, sent the email to Fauci on April 18, 2020, roughly six weeks after the outbreak had taken hold. – READ MORE

Emails Show Anthony Fauci Scrambled at Beginning of Pandemic to Determine Potential U.S. Role in Funding Coronavirus Research ‘Abroad’ – Emails show Dr. Anthony Fauci scrambled February 1, 2020, to determine if the United States had any potential role in funding coronavirus research “abroad.”

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Principal Deputy Director Hugh Auchincloss responded to an email from Fauci, writing it is “essential” the two speak together about a scientific paper about “experiments… performed before the gain of function pause.” – READ MORE

Anthony Fauci: Email About China Covering Up Coronavirus Death Rate Was ’Too Long’ to Read – Dr. Anthony Fauci, in March 2020, received an email from Erik Nilsen, the Co-Founder & Interim CEO at Bio-Signal Technologies, regarding likely information about the coronavirus, to which Fauci responded, saying the email was “too long for me to read.”

Bio-Signal Technologies, which Nilsen works for, is a Texas-based startup that develops sophisticated tools for neuroscience research and applications of neuroprosthetics and brain-machine interfaces (BMIs). The email contained valuable information that Fauci seemed to discount due to his lack of patience reading a long email. – READ MORE

Emails Show Anthony Fauci Recommended Canceling Religious ‘Services’ but Approved Campaign Rallies, Cruise Ships Days Later – Emails show Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended canceling religious “services” March 5, 2020, but approved campaign rallies and cruise ships for the healthy four days later.

“You should counsel the rabbi to cancel the services this . Are the local/city/state health departments doing any contract tracing?” Fauci responded to Joshua Gordon, the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), who asked if services should be canceled. – READ MORE

Fauci Emails: Mark Zuckerberg Says ‘People Trust and Want to Hear from Our Experts’ – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg emailed NIAID director Anthony Fauci in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic to thank him for his “leadership” during the pandemic, and alert him to the rollout of Facebook’s coronavirus information hub, which artificially boosted “authoritative” information about the virus.

The emails show Zuckerberg requesting a video Q&A with Fauci, because, in the Facebook founder’s words, “people trust and want to hear from our experts rather than just a bunch of agencies and political leaders.” – READ MORE

Anheuser-Busch Giving Away 200,000 Beers to Help Joe Biden Reach Coronavirus Vaccination Goal – Anheuser-Busch is teaming up with the White House to offer free beer in order to encourage more American adults to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

President Joe Biden announced the news at the White House on Wednesday.

“To top it off. Anheuser-Busch announced that beer is on them on July the 4th,” he said. “That’s right. Get a shot and have a beer. Free beer for everyone 21 years or older to celebrate independence from the virus.” – READ MORE

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases – Israel’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer’s (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination.

Pfizer said in a statement that it was aware of the Israeli observations of myocarditis and said no causal link to its vaccine had been established. – READ MORE

JBS Says “Significant Progress” After Ransomware Attack, Sets To Reopen Meat Plants Wednesday – JBS SA, the world’s largest meat producer, released a statement in the overnight session stating “significant progress” has been made to resolve a ransomware attack that paralyzed its US operations and some plants in other countries.

“Our systems are coming back online, and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat,” JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira said in a statement. – READ MORE

‘So Sue Us’: Amazon Responds To 75,000 Customers Who Say Alexa Spied On Them –After receiving more than 75,000 individual complaints that it’s Alex-powered Echo devices were spying on them, Amazon has abandoned its policy that such complaints must be resolved outside the court system via secretive arbitration proceedings, and will instead allow customers to file lawsuits, according to the Wall Street Journal. – READ MORE

Prosecutors seek to drop first Capitol riot case – Federal prosecutors told a federal judge Tuesday that they intend to drop a Capitol riot case against a New York man accused of having been inside the Capitol during the siege in January.

It is the first of the nearly 500 Capitol riot cases to collapse for lack of evidence. – READ MORE