PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Monday – May 17th 2021 (LISTEN)

COVID Deaths Plummet As Excess Mortality Falls To Pre-Pandemic Levels – In any given year during the past decade in the United States, more than 2.5 million Americans have died – from all causes.

The number has grown in recent years, climbing from 2.59 million in 2013 to 2.85 million in 2019. This has been due partially to the US’s aging population, and also due to rising obesity levels and drug overdoses. In fact, since 2010, growth rates in total deaths has exceeded population growth in every year. – READ MORE

Fauci Admits Only Around Half Of His Agency’s Staff Are Vaccinated – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said that about 40 percent of his agency’s employees have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, while a deputy at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the agency is reporting similar numbers

During a Senate hearing, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) asked Fauci, the FDA’s Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky about the percentage of their employees that were vaccinated against COVID-19. – READ MORE

Yankees Suffer COVID Resurgence As 8 Fully-Vaccinated Players, Staff Test Positive – In an unsettling reminder that COVID-19 is still spreading, even as a scandal-scarred Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushes ahead with reopening the Empire State – and even as practically everybody in the organization has already been vaccinated – the Yankees have seen their starting lineup crippled (shortstop Gleyber Torres was kept out of Wednesday’s starting lineup during a game against Tampa Bay) and a number of coaches and staff sidelined due to a sudden flareup of COVID-19.

But the surprising thing is that the Yankees have essentially required players and staff to get vaccinated, so this latest outbreak is afflicting staff and players who have already been fully vaccinated. – READ MORE

Eric Clapton Blames ‘Propaganda’ for ‘Disastrous’ Covid Vaccine Experience – Eric Clapton detailed his “disastrous” health experience after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine and blamed “the propaganda” for overstating the safety of the vaccine in a letter the guitarist shared with an architect/anti-lockdown activist.

Clapton previously shared his thoughts on the Covid-19 shutdown when he appeared on Van Morrison’s anti-lockdown song “Stand and Deliver” in December 2020; two months later, in February, Clapton received his first of two AstraZeneca vaccinations, he wrote in his letter to Robin Monotti Graziadei, who shared the letter on his Telegram with the guitarist’s permission. (Rolling Stone has confirmed the authenticity of the letter. A rep for Clapton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.) – READ MORE

“There Is Zero Evidence” – Scientists Question Need For COVID ‘Booster Shots’ As Vaccine Makers Lock In Sales – Underlining the uncertainty surrounding SARS-CoV-2 and its many mutant offshoots (while offering a helpful reminder that Pfizer and Moderna are looking to maximize profits for their newest line of business) a group of scientists from around the world have banded together to push back against advanced marketing of COVID-19 booster shots and annual vaccines.

In what could be good news for the market’s outlook on global growth, more than a dozen “influential infectious disease and vaccine development expert said there is growing evidence that a first round of global vaccinations may offer enduring protection” from COVID, and that the booster shots and flu-style annual vaccinations touted by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla might not be necessary. – READ MORE

Lawmakers Reach Deal On Bipartisan 9/11-Style Commission To Investigate Capitol Riot – The two top lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee reached an agreement Friday on legislation that would create a bipartisan, 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The bill, authored by Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and New York Republican Rep. John Katko, is focused exclusively on the attack and not other episodes of political violence as multiple Republicans earlier insisted. Though it has the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, it is unclear whether Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other members of his caucus support it. – READ MORE

Pentagon conducting warrantless surveillance of Americans, senator says – The Pentagon is conducting warrantless surveillance of Americans, according to a U.S. senator. A letter written by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) demands the Department of Defense release information about any government agencies buying location data from “shady” app companies to spy on U.S. citizens.

“I write to urge you to release to the public information about the Department of Defense’s (DoD) warrantless surveillance of Americans,” stated the letter addressed to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. – READ MORE

Biden Plans Expansion Of Feds’ Army Of Snitches In “Dollars For Collars” Program – The Biden administration may soon recruit an army of private snoops to conduct surveillance that would be illegal if done by federal agents. As part of its war on extremism, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may exploit a “legal work-around” to spy on and potentially entrap Americans who are “perpetuating the ‘narratives’ of concern,” CNN reported last week. But federal informant programs routinely degenerate into “dollars for collars” schemes that reward scoundrels for fabricating crimes that destroy the lives of innocent Americans. The DHS plan would “allow the department to circumvent limits” on surveillance of private citizens and groups. Federal agencies are prohibited from targeting individuals solely for First Amendment-protected speech and activities. But federal hirelings would be under no such restraint. Private informants could create false identities that would be problematic if done by federal agents. – READ MORE

Biden admin diverts $2B from COVID, health spending to care for migrant kids – The Biden administration has pulled more than $2 billion out of programs authorized by Congress for COVID-19 testing, emergency medical supplies and other health needs — and is spending it on shelter for the 45,000 unaccompanied migrant children that have flooded across the US border this year.

The Department of Health and Human Services siphoned $850 million out of funds allocated for testing in President Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, Politico reported Saturday. – READ MORE

Maxine Waters among lawmakers accused of abusing privilege of air marshals on flights – A program created after 9/11 to protect the flying public is being abused by Congress, according to an association representing federal air marshals, essentially creating, in their words, a VIP “concierge service” for members.

The Air Marshal National Council, which represents some of the nation’s roughly 2,000 air marshals, says the problem began after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Following that, some fearful lawmakers began requesting security — not just on Capitol grounds, but to and from their districts and even to vacation spots. – READ MORE