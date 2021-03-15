PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Monday – March 15th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Human Trafficking, Fentanyl, and a ‘Parallel Government’ at the Border – Reports from the border indicate a crisis is looming. Yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security asked for volunteers from senior staff to support border agents, warning they expect high numbers of border crossings to continue for months. ICE has asked officers to deploy as soon as this weekend. A record number of unaccompanied minors have also arrived. Internal memos show 3,500 children were waiting in border control stations in addition to the 8,500 already housed in HHS shelters awaiting placement. Yes, this means the Biden administration has children in the “cages” the Obama administration built.

While these flows at the border are a significant concern, a pressing question is who is profiting and how it increases their power. According to Jaeson Jones, retired captain of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, the beneficiaries are cartels. He now runs an organization called Tripwires and Triggers that seeks to bring media attention to the border risks that do not receive sufficient coverage. – READ MORE

Border crisis: Migrant facility at 729% capacity, children take turns sleeping on the floor, no showers for days – The border crisis worsens as a new report sheds light on the conditions at an overflowing migrant facility on the U.S. southern border. Minors haven’t seen the sunlight in days, have only had one shower in a week, and have to take turns sleeping on the floor because of overcrowding, according to lawyers who spoke to children at a detainment center.

Neha Desai, a lawyer for the National Center for Youth Law, interviewed children being detained at the Customs and Border Protection holding facility in Donna, Texas. As of March 2, there were more than 1,800 people being detained at the facility, which is 729% of its capacity during the pandemic. The Donna facility opened last month and has been operating over its pandemic capacity for weeks. – READ MORE

Biden Predicts Americans Will Be Able To Celebrate Independence Day in ‘Small Groups’ – In his first prime-time address since taking office, President Joe Biden said Americans would be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in “small groups.”

“I promise I will do everything in my power. I will not relent until we beat this virus,” Biden said, adding, “But I need you, the American people…I need every American to do their part.” – READ MORE

Fauci says new lockdown may come if restrictions lifted too quickly, moves goalposts on social distancing​ – Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, warned Sunday that another lockdown may become reality if coronavirus cases spike in the United States as states begin lifting pandemic-related restrictions.

Fauci’s comments came as COVID-19 cases rise across Europe. Italian officials said they would enact a national lockdown beginning on Monday through the Easter weekend, while top German officials said Europe’s “third wave” of COVID infections is now underway, CNBC reported. – READ MORE

Democrats snuck $60 billion in tax hikes into COVID relief bill – Democrats in Congress got a head start on their tax-increase agenda by reportedly sneaking a trio of surprise tax hikes into President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The spate of new taxes, which together amount to $60 billion, target wealthy and big corporations. – READ MORE

California schools using COVID relief money for teacher bonuses, encouraging trips to Hawaii, memos show – Multiple California school districts are using state and federal COVID relief money to hand out bonuses for teachers and staff, with one district even suggesting the money be used for a trip to Hawaii.

The internal memos have been shared online by “Reopen California Schools,” a Facebook group started early on in the pandemic by Jonathan Zachreson. – READ MORE

Months After Gutting Police Budget, Portland Mayor Asks For $2 Million To Stop Surging Murder Rate – Democratic Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler submitted a request to the Portland City Council on Thursday for a one-time $2 million expenditure for police, months after the council voted to cut nearly $16 million from the police bureau’s budget.

Wheeler, who previously advocated for the Portland Police Bureau’s budget to be cut, cited a dangerous surge in gun violence throughout the city as the primary reason for requesting the funds, according to the Oregonian. – READ MORE

Ban On 205 Different ‘Assault Weapons’ Introduced By Sen. Feinstein – Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Thursday introduced a ban on more than 200 “assault weapons” after the House passed two gun-control measures pertaining to background checks.

Her bill (pdf), called the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021,” is co-sponsored by 34 Senate Democrats and would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds—similar to the bans on magazines in New York state and California. – READ MORE

War Games Showed US Would “Lose Fast” Against China If It Invaded Taiwan: US General – A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be devastating to the U.S. military as a result of Beijing’s aggressive military development in recent years, according to a U.S. Air Force general.

The outcome was based on a classified Pentagon war game simulation carried out over the years, Air Force Lt. Gen. S. Clinton Hinote said in a recent interview with Yahoo News. He said that U.S. forces were losing more quickly in recent simulations after taking into consideration the Chinese regime’s new military capabilities. – READ MORE

“Virtually Every Indicator” Shows Pandemic Sets Back Childhood Development: UNICEF – There’s no question that the virus pandemic has impacted the younger generation that could deeply scar them, mentally and physically, for years. More than one year since the pandemic began, UNICEF warns, “progress has gone backward across virtually every key measure of childhood.”

“The number of children who are hungry, isolated, abused, anxious, living in poverty and forced into marriage has increased. At the same time, their access to education, socialization and essential services including health, nutrition, and protection has decreased”, Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, said in a statement. – READ MORE