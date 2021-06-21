PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Monday – June 21st 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Scientists Admit Lab-Leak Hypothesis Was Valid Last Year – But Kept Quiet Because Of Trump – Last month, a group of 18 scientists published a letter calling for a deeper investigation into the origins of COVID-19 which would give serious consideration to the lab-leak hypothesis – which posits that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Now, several of those scientists, including MIT and Harvard geneticist Alina Chan, admit that scientists avoided the lab-leak hypothesis because they didn’t want to be associated with then-President Trump, according to NBC News. – READ MORE

“Giant Mistake” – CDC Delays Emergency Meeting On Post-Vax Heart Inflammation Due To Juneteenth – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has pushed back an emergency meeting on post-vaccination heart inflammation seen in Americans, primarily young people, because of a new federal holiday.

President Joe Biden signed a bill on Thursday making June 19 a new holiday, Juneteenth. Shortly afterwards, the CDC said its June 18 meeting “is being rescheduled due to the observation of the Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday.” – READ MORE

Report Confirms: Yes, Gov. Cuomo Killed the Elderly – Cuomo’s directive to send elderly people with COVID-19 into nursing homes led to a spike in deaths, reports the non-profit Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany think tank. The report tied “several hundred and possibly more than 1,000” fatalities to the decision, which was ordered on March 25, 2020, and rescinded less than two months later on May 10.

“The findings contradict a central conclusion of the state Department of Health’s (DOH) July 6 (2020) report on coronavirus in nursing homes, which said, among other things: ‘Admission policies were not a significant factor in nursing home fatalities,’ and ‘the data do not show a consistent relationship between admissions and increased mortality,’” according to a draft report prepared by the Empire Center. Cuomo has used the DOH report to dodge responsibility for the deaths since its release. – READ MORE

Unvaccinated West Point Cadets Allegedly Subjected To Harsh Retribution: Report –West Point cadets are facing what they regard as retaliation for their unvaccinated status, spurring parents and students alike to address their worries, a Fox News report detailed.

According to the letters from an anonymous West Point cadet, as well as concerned parents who spoke to Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday, the school has treated unvaccinated students harshly. – READ MORE

Buffalo Bills player Cole Beasley reacts to COVID vaccine backlash, says he’s prepared to quit football: ‘My values are more important to me than a dollar’ – Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley railed against the NFL’s new and very rigid COVID-19 protocols for training camp and the preseason. Beasley proclaimed that he is prepared to walk away from the NFL, “My values are more important to me than a dollar.”

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed upon new COVID-19 protocols, which are far more critical of unvaccinated players than those who are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated players will face daily COVID-19 tests, must wear a mask in the team facility and during travel, and are barred from leaving the hotel to eat at a restaurant. First violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols can result in a $50,000 fine. – READ MORE

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms blames city’s violent crime spike on Republicans reopening too early, Georgia’s governor strikes back – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has blamed the current violent crime spike in her city on Georgia’s Republican governor reopening too early. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp refuted those claims and told Bottoms to look at her party’s “anti-police agenda” for the surge in violent crime.

Homicides in Atlanta are up 58% compared to 2020, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which noted that there were 157 homicides in a “historically deadly 2020,” the most in more than two decades. In June, murders and shootings are up 40%. All while Atlanta’s police force “remains more than 400 officers under its authorized level.” There were 200 police officers who quit the force in 2020, and another 75 cops left since the start of the year. – READ MORE

Chicago mayor declares racism a public health crisis – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared racism a public health emergency Thursday, pointing to systematic racism as a leading factor in life expectancy discrepancies across the city.

Joined by the Chicago Department of Public Health, Lightfoot said there is a 9.2-year life expectancy gap between Black and non-Black Chicagoans. – READ MORE

Can We Talk About Joe Biden’s Horrible Choice to Give Putin a List of Things Not to Cyberattack? – So, this is real. Joe Biden actually did this. Here he is on video admitting it.

“I gave (Putin) a list, if I’m not mistaken I don’t have it in front of me, 16 specific entities, 16 defined as critical infrastructure” that Putin should not cyberattack, Biden said. – READ MORE

Biden Admin Turns National Security Agencies Against Online ‘Misinformation’ –Federal law enforcement and various intelligence agencies are bolstering programs to police online speech and purported “misinformation,” according to a report released by President Joe Biden’s National Security Council.

The report, titled the “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism,” details myriad initiatives and strategies to help counter “the threat posed by domestic terrorism today.” Chief among the concerns for White House national security officials is the proliferation of “Internet-based communications platforms.” – READ MORE

‘Springsteen On Broadway’ Reverses AstraZeneca Vaccine Policy: “Happy Ending For The Fans”, Says Guitarist Steven Van Zandt – Good news for international fans of Bruce Springsteen: The Boss’ upcoming Springsteen on Broadway is opening its doors to people who have received the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

“Happy ending for the fans,” tweeted Springsteen’s longtime guitarist Steven Van Zandt. – READ MORE