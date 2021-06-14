PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Monday – June 14th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Rare Heart Inflammation Following COVID-19 Vaccination Sparks Emergency CDC Meeting – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss reports of a rare heart inflammation following doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in an emergency meeting, it announced Thursday.

The emergency meeting, set to take place on June 18, will include updates on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine safety with a specific focus on rare reports of myocarditis and pericarditis, Scott Pauley of the CDC told The Daily Caller News Foundation. The risks and benefits of administering the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to adolescents and young adults will also be discussed, according to the meeting’s agenda. – READ MORE

Millions Of Vaccine Doses To Be Discarded After Possible Contamination: Report – The Food and Drug Administration has ordered Johnson & Johnson to dispose of 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine following concerns of possible contamination, the New York Times reported.

The doses, produced in a Baltimore factory operated by Emergent BioSolutions, had been undergoing review after a contamination incident affected more than 100 million doses in March, according to the New York Times. The FDA had ordered the factory to halt production of the vaccine pending inspection. – READ MORE

2 Passengers On ‘Fully Vaccinated’ Cruise Quarantined After Testing Positive For COVID-19 – Two people aboard a cruise ship with a fully vaccinated crew and passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 despite, the company said in a statement.

The passengers aboard Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Millennium ship were found to have tested positive for COVID-19 upon being examined at the end of the trip, the Royal Carribean Group said in a statement. The passengers have been placed in isolation under medical supervision and are asymptomatic. – READ MORE

Unvaccinated Students At High School Marked And Tracked At Prom – Unvaccinated students who attended Exeter High School’s prom on Saturday were marked with numbers and contact traced throughout the course of the night, a school spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Students attending the event “who were unable to provide a vaccination card because they did not have or share a card or had not completed the full vaccination process had a number written on their hand,” an Exeter High School spokesperson told the DCNF. The school divided the dance floor into three sections and asked dancing students to stop periodically in between songs in order for them to “raise their hands to determine who they were around,” the spokesperson said. – READ MORE

Suicide Attempts Among Adolescents Skyrocketed During The Pandemic, CDC Report Shows – Suicide-related emergency room visits among both adolescent girls and boys spiked amid the pandemic and continued to surge as lockdowns persisted, according to a government health report.

Emergency room (ER) mental health visits increased 31% among children aged 12-17 years old in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report released Friday. The CDC noted that, while it couldn’t definitively establish a cause, it’s likely that pandemic-related restrictions on everyday life could be to blame for the increase. – READ MORE

‘Where’s Joe?’: House Republicans mock photo of first lady Jill Biden ‘prepping’ for G7 summit — and leftists hit back hard – House Republicans wasted no time mocking a photo of first lady Jill Biden “prepping for the G7” summit that appeared on her official Twitter page Wednesday – READ MORE

Biden Tells Military Servicemembers Global Warming Is Greatest Threat To American Security: ‘Not A Joke’ – President Biden, during a speech to Air Force personnel in the United Kingdom, warned that global warming is the “greatest threat” facing America and that it is “not a joke.”

The comments are an indication that the administration is shifting its focus from real and tangible enemies to those promoted by ‘science’ and the media. – READ MORE

China Explores Possible Exemptions From Global Minimum Tax – China has expressed concerns over a new global minimum corporate tax to be discussed at the G7 summit this weekend, sparking talks about possible exemptions.

The Group of Seven (G7) economies announced plans last week to support a 15% global minimum corporate tax designed to prevent companies from incorporating offshore and denying countries tax revenue. China, who is not a member of the G7, has voiced opposition to the plan and has sought carve-outs, Reuters reports. – READ MORE

Reporter Who Broke Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Story And Received ‘Significant’ Death Threats Found Dead – The body of a Birmingham, Alabama journalist who broke the story about the controversial 2016 tarmac meeting in Phoenix between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch was found on Saturday morning of an ‘apparent suicide,’ according to AL.com.

45-year-old Christopher Sign – a news anchor at ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, was discovered at around 8 a.m. by Hoover police and fire personnel, according to the report. – READ MORE

Firework Shortage Could Ruin Fourth Of July – Microchips, lumber, gas, steel, base metals, chicken, ketchup, and chlorine have been some of the latest shortages due to tangled supply chains because of the virus pandemic.

A little less than a month from now, Americans will be celebrating the Fourth of July with backyard barbecues, drinking Budweiser, and, of course, how could we forget, launching Chinese-made fireworks. – READ MORE