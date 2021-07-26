PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Monday – July 26, 2021 (LISTEN)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Thousands of Australians Protest Lockdowns in Sydney, Melbourne – Thousands of Australians fed up with COVID-19 lockdowns marched in Sydney and Melbourne on Saturday as part of the “World Wide Rally for Freedom” protests. – READ MORE

Protests Rage Across Europe as Lockdown, Vaccination Mandates Start – Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine passport protests erupted across Europe on Saturday, according to media photos and videos. – READ MORE

The World Has Had It With China Flu Lockdowns: Protests Rock Cities All Over the Globe – People across the globe are standing up and fighting against China flu lockdowns and vaccine mandates a mere 477 days since being told we need only “15 days to flatten the curve.”

Anti-riot cops clashed with protestors in central Paris, using tear gas to break up angry mobs that are tired of useless lockdowns, immunity passports, and a possible forced vaccination plan for healthcare workers. Over 100,000 people took to the streets to show their disdain for the COVID restrictions, including “COVID-Free” letters allowing them to enter restaurants and theaters. – READ MORE

Israel Finds 39 Percent Effectiveness of Pfizer Vaccine in Halting Delta Variant Infections: Reports – Israeli health officials on Thursday reported that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is just 39 percent effective in preventing infections with the more contagious Delta variant, while noting that the vaccine remains highly effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization, according to reports. – READ MORE

Report: Vaccinated Comprise 75% of Coronavirus Infections in Singapore – Vaccinated individuals comprise the majority of new coronavirus infections in Singapore, according to government data.

According to Reuters, vaccinated people made up three-quarters of the country’s coronavirus infections in the last month, although severe cases among the vaccinated have been limited – READ MORE

UK Working on Plans for Annual Coronavirus Vaccine, Vaccine Passports Confirmed: Minister – Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed that the government will pursue vaccine passports as a condition of entry to nightclubs and is exploring an annual booster strategy against the Chinese coronavirus.

Addressing the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Zahawi said that the government will be pursuing the co-administration of seasonal flu and coronavirus vaccines, stating: “The operational plan is to go early — in early September — for both the Covid boost and the flu campaign. However, he will know that flu is not in the Covid category in that it is endemic. We are hoping to transition Covid towards where flu is with an annual vaccination programme, but it is a very different virus to deal with.” – READ MORE

Klobuchar’s Plan To Combat Vaccine ‘Misinformation’ Would Have HHS Decide What You Can Post Online – In the name of targetting prominent critics of vaccines, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.) has proposed a bill that would revoke liability protections from online platforms that spread so-called “misinformation.” Klobuchar’s bill, unveiled Thursday, would create an exception to Section 230, the 1996 law that shields online platforms from liability for user-created content, in order to combat “health misinformation that is created or developed through the interactive computer service.” In plain English: If a social media site like Facebook or Twitter used its algorithm to amplify the spread of anti-vaccine posts, for example, then the site itself could be sued over that content.

The carve-out would be a narrow one, applying only during declared public health emergencies. During such an emergency, the Health Misinformation Act would give the Department of Health and Human Services the authority to determine what counts as “misinformation.” Courts would have to determine a website’s liability if anyone brought a lawsuit. – READ MORE

‘They’re Getting Robbed’: ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Consumers While Biden Inflation Roars –As inflation has risen in recent months, customers are noticing another trend, “shrinkflation,” in which companies package their merchandise in such a way that they sell less product while maintaining the same price.

Steve Reed, an economist at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, explained the term to ABC News: “’Shrinkflation’ is a term used to describe implicitly increasing the price of an item by slightly decreasing the amount or quantity in a package … the conventional explanation would be that consumers may not notice small decreases in size or quantity or react less negatively to them compared to an explicitly higher price.” – READ MORE

Analyst: Gavin Newsom Recall Is Preventing Southern California from Shutting Down Again – The looming recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom is preventing Southern California from shutting down, according to Prof. Marcia Godwin of the University of La Verne, given a rapid rise of COVID-19 cases that is nearing surge rates.

The Orange County Register notes that if California’s old color-coded system existed, Los Angeles County would be in the most restrictive “purple” tier, with over 10 cases per 100,000 people, while nearby unties would be in the “red” tier. – READ MORE

Biden DOJ drops civil rights probe of Gov. Cuomo over nursing homes and COVID-19 –The Department of Justice has decided not to investigate whether the civil rights of residents in New York’s government-run nursing homes were violated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s controversial admission policy related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter Friday, the DOJ’s Office of Legislative Affairs told US Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), ranking member of that House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, that New York was off the hook in connection with potential violations of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. – READ MORE