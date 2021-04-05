PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Monday – April 5th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

MLB says All-Star Game will be relocated from Georgia in response to voting law –Major League Baseball announced Friday that this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft will be relocated out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new voting law, saying it fiercely “opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement just one day after the season began over mounting pressure to change the location in response to Republican-backed election reform legislation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. – READ MORE

Georgia House votes to strip Delta Air Lines of millions in tax breaks after CEO criticizes new voting law – The Georgia House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to strip Delta Air Lines of a tax break that was worth tens of millions of dollars in response to CEO Ed Bastian’s condemnation of Georgia’s recently passed voting reform law as “unacceptable.”

Georgia’s bill, which has been the subject of widespread disinformation and lies by prominent Democratic politicians, has provoked calls for boycotts of Georgia-based corporations by civil rights activists who have argued that these companies should do more to speak out against the law. – READ MORE

55 Major Corporations Paid $0 In 2020 Federal Taxes – Dozens of the largest U.S. corporations paid $0 in federal taxes last year as a result of long-standing tax breaks, according to an Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy report.

At least fifty-five major corporations were able to avoid paying any federal taxes in 2020 even while reporting significant profits, an Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) report released Friday showed. President Joe Biden proposed to increase the U.S. corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% Wednesday as part of his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, citing the need to stop corporations from avoiding federal taxes. – READ MORE

CNN ‘Medical Expert’ & CDC Suggest Americans’ “Freedoms” Be Restricted Until They Are Vaccinated – With nearly every state having opened vaccinations to all adults, the CDC on Friday announced the second loosening of certain federal guidelines by declaring that all Americans who are “fully vaccinated” – a status obtained two weeks after the second dose (for Moderna and Pfizer) or the one and only dose (for JNJ) can travel “at low risk to themselves” both with the US and abroad, and won’t need to be tested for COVID before boarding a plane.

However, the CDC advised that they should continue to take precautions like wearing a mask in public, avoiding crowds, maintaining social distancing and washing one’s hands frequently. – READ MORE

Good Friday Service Stopped, Congregation Threatened as Police Declare the Worship ‘Unlawful’ – Police in the U.K. stormed into a church on Good Friday and canceled a liturgy while threatening worshippers for violating public health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While portions of the U.S. are now wide open, especially on sacred days such as Good Friday, millions of British citizens are still living under lockdown rules which are being enforced. That applies even during one of the most sacred days and weeks for Christians. – READ MORE

Pete Buttigieg caught unloading bike from SUV before riding to Cabinet meeting in apparent botched environmentalist photo-op – Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was seen riding a bike with multiple SUVs in tow on his way to a Cabinet meeting on Thursday in what appears to have been an attempt at an environmentalist photo-op.

The secretary — who has been leading the charge on the Biden administration’s efforts to battle climate change — likely wanted to showcase his efforts to arrive at the White House meeting in a climate-friendly way. Only he was caught by CNN reporter DJ Judd unloading the bike from a gas-guzzling SUV just moments before. – READ MORE

Feds Begin Hiring $144,000-Per-Year Babysitters for ‘Urgent’ Job Watching Kids Illegally Sent Over U.S. Border – Welcome to Joe Biden’s America, where teachers are back to in-person instruction… not for your kids, but for migrant teens who snuck over the border illegally and where the government is now attempting to hurriedly find $144,000-a-year babysitters to watch them as well. All on your dime.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management put out the call on March 25 for heads of departments and supervisors to find current and former federal employees to be reassigned temporarily to watch kids at illegal-alien holding facilities in Dallas, San Diego, San Antonio, and Ft. Bliss. – READ MORE

Sweden Scraps Bill Gates’ Geoengineering Plot To Block The Sun – An effort to dim the sun to stop global warming has been scrapped by the Swedish Space Agency, who announced that the program, funded by Bill Gates, has ‘divided the scientific community’ and will therefore not be carried out.

The Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) released a statement saying that the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx), which also had secured Harvard funding, will not go ahead as planned in June. – READ MORE

Biden Infrastructure Bill Includes $20 Billion To Destroy Highways For Being Racist –Joe Biden’s $2.5 trillion infrastructure spending spree will include $20 billion earmarked for actually destroying highways because they have been deemed to be racist.

The administration pointed to the Claiborne Expressway in New Orleans and Interstate 81 in Syracuse, New York as two examples of “long-standing and persistent racial injustice,” in infrastructure.- READ MORE

Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Could Boost Pelosi’s Investment Portfolio – President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan includes a provision to boost electric vehicle use—which House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) stands to personally benefit from.

Pelosi’s husband Paul purchased between $500,000 and $1 million in Tesla investments in December. Biden’s infrastructure plan will lead to a windfall for Tesla and its shareholders. On Wednesday, Biden unveiled his sweeping plan, which sets aside $174 billion for electric vehicle subsidies, charging stations, and other provisions designed to push more Americans into electric cars over a decade. – READ MORE