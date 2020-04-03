PAINE: Fire The Jackass Running the CDC; “The malfeasance of this fool really did a number on this country”

Thomas Paine has some sage advice for the Trump administration: Fire Robert Redfield, the feckless director of the Centers for Disease Control.

Partial transcript from the recent Thomas Paine Podcast: “You have to understand the government, they always … I thought things might be different under Trump and I know he’s under pressure but he has a lot of idiots working for him and he needs to fix this when it’s over … Like his fool running the CDC, a complete jackass, he’s got to go. He’s on borrowed time. The malfeasance of this fool … really did a number on this country. The CDC sat around and played grab ass for weeks … (Listen below to full podcast)