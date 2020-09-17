PAINE: Dr. Fauci, Bill & Melinda Gates, CDC’s Redfield & Big Pharma Execs Should Take Rushed COVID Vaccine FIRST to See if It’s Safe

If the rushed COVID-19 vaccine is so safe, as touted by the millionaires and billionaires and doctors who will profit wildly from it — THEY should take it first. They should be the proverbial canaries in this Big Pharma coal mine, as suggested on the Thomas Paine Podcast. Listen Above.

Then when a vaccine is proven safe, perhaps other Americans can line up. But the people cashing in on this should pony up and get shot up with the vaccine first. Simple.

“Call on these career liars to take the vaccine first,” Paine said. “And watch it all fall apart.” Listen to full podcast above.

Fauci, Bill & Melinda Gates, CDC’s Redfield & Big Pharma Execs Should Take Rushed COVID Vaccine FIRST to See if It’s Safe https://t.co/1PNvqMfhA5 pic.twitter.com/r0Q2UA1IDi — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 17, 2020

