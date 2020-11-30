Pa. poll watcher, a Navy vet, alleges missing USB cards, up to 120,000 questionable votes

A U.S. Navy veteran and data scientist from Pennsylvania alleged this week that 47 USB cards used during the state’s Nov. 3 election have gone missing – and asserted that as many as 120,000 votes cast in the election should be called into question.

At a hearing in Gettysburg on Wednesday, poll watcher Gregory Stenstrom of Delaware County identified himself a former commanding officer in the Navy and a forensic computer scientist with expertise on security and fraud issues.

“I personally observed USB cards being uploaded to voting machines by the voting machine warehouse supervisor on multiple occasions,” Stenstrom testified. “This person is not being observed, he’s not a part of the process that I can see, and he is walking in with baggies of USBs.”

Expert witness to the election fraud, Greg Stenstrom gives testimony of witnessing 24-30 USB cards being used to insert 50,000 votes in Pennsylvania!

This is not normal, they denied they did it, but as of today, 47 USB cards from PA election are missing. pic.twitter.com/8UTBs5Fsnk — Bruce Porter, Jr. (@NetworksManager) November 26, 2020

USB (Universal Serial Bus) cards are small, handheld devices that help people move data from one electronic device to another.

Stenstrom alleged the cards may have been used to add illegal votes to the state’s vote count — and claimed there was a lack of proper oversight on how state election workers handled ballots. – READ MORE

