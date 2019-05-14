PA Dem Brian Sims Locks Twitter Account After Massive Pro-Life Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Brian Sims has locked his Twitter account after a pro-life rally outside a Planned Parenthood facility Friday drew over a thousand activists protesting his harassment and bullying of a woman and teens who were praying at the clinic.

The account is locked in the wake of Sims sharing video of himself as he berated a woman he referred to as an “old white lady,” as she prayed the rosary outside the Elizabeth Blackwell Center Planned Parenthood facility in Philadelphia, where the Democrat said he often served as a “patient escort.” Sims also mocked the woman’s Catholic faith.

Two weeks prior to his video showing his harassment of the woman, the state lawmaker had posted a video of himself calling pro-life teens also at prayer outside the abortion clinic “racist” and attempting to dox them by offering a $100 donation to Planned Parenthood if one of his supporters could identify the teens for him.

Pro-life media Life News also reported that Sims has a local Philadelphia police officer stationed outside his office. Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United for Life, attempted to enter Sims' office to discuss the recent controversy over his actions, but was turned away by a staff member who said she could not go into the lawmaker's office.