PA Court Delivers ‘Big Legal Win’ To Trump, Mandates GOP Access To Ballot Counting

A court in Pennsylvania ruled on Thursday morning that GOP observers must be allowed to watch ballot counting across the state.

“BREAKING: Appellate court in PA this morning ruling guarantees GOP observers can watch the ballot counts. They had been pushed away 16 sometimes 100 feet away,” Just The News reporter Carrie Sheffield tweeted.

She added that Trump deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said the ruling was a win for the Trump campaign. “I can’t stress enough how big a victory this is,” Clark said.

BREAKING: Appellate court in PA this morning ruling guarantees GOP observers can watch the ballot counts. They had been pushed away 16 sometimes 100 feet away. “I can’t stress enough how big a victory this is.” Justin Clark, Trump Deputy Campaign Manager #Election2020 #VoteCount — Carrie Sheffield (@carriesheffield) November 5, 2020

Trump later celebrated the court ruling, tweeting that it is a “Big legal win in Pennsylvania!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --