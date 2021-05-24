PA County Reports Voting Machine Issues Affecting Republican Ballots; Dominion Releases Statement

Voting machines in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, caused concern this week when registered Republicans and independent voters were seeing Democrat-labeled ballots on primary day.

Eyewitness News reported Tuesday that they had “received numerous calls from concerned citizens reporting issues with voting machines improperly labeling Republican ballots as Democrat.”

“Because it’s a primary, Democrats and Republicans or independent non-partisans, have a different ballot,” explained Carl Romanelli, a judge with Luzerne County Board of Elections. “When you got into the ballot marking devices, the header on all of the ballots indicates that it’s a Democratic ballot, but then when you proceed to the actual ballot itself, it is the proper ballot for the voter’s party. And when the ballot is printed, it shows that it is in fact the proper ballot.”

Bob Morgan, Director of Elections in Luzerne County, released a statement noting that the issue was caused by a “coding error.” He later emphasized that the problem was not caused by the county and that they are working with voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems to figure out what went wrong.

“Due to a coding error the Republican primary ballot in today’s Municipal Primary election contains an error in the header when displayed on the viewing screen,” Morgan said in a statement. “This error occurred during vendor programming of the device and appears on Republican ballots countywide. The ballot correctly shows Republican candidates, however, the header of the ballot says ‘Democrat.’”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --