Owners of gun store who sold school shooter weapon close shop indefinitely: ‘Shocked and mortified’

The owners of a gun shop in Coral Springs, Florida, have closed their shop indefinitely after Nikolas Cruz, a former patron, carried out one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history with a weapon he purchased from the store.

The New York Daily News reported Monday that Michael and Lisa Morrison, owners of Sunrise Tactical Supply, closed their shop indefinitely on Friday “out of respect” of those impacted by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz reportedly bought the weapon he used in the shooting at the Morrisons’ shop in February 2017.

Douglas Rudman, a lawyer for the Morrisons, said that the couple is “shocked and mortified that anything like this would happen,” pointing to the deadly shooting which claimed the lives of at least 17 people and injured many more.

According to Rudman, the Morrisons followed proper procedure in selling the gun to Cruz.

“There was nothing about this transaction that raised any suspicions in the minds of the owners or the employees,” Rudman said, noting that the shop had performed “all appropriate background checks, received all the proper clearances, and held the weapon for the required [five] business day waiting period.” – READ MORE

