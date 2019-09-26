Owner of Antifa-friendly Portland bar let patrons use ‘illegal weapons’ against conservative activists, state probe says

The owner of a reportedly Antifa-friendly bar in Portland, Ore., knowingly allowed patrons to use “illegal weapons” against conservative activists during a violent clash in May, an investigation by state regulators alleges, according to a report.

The report by the Oregon Liquor Control Commssion (OLCC) also says the owner of Cider Riot refused to remove unruly customers from his property and gave misleading statements to authorities, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The attorney for bar owner Abram Goldman-Armstrong balked at the investigation’s findings.

“It’s not clear what OLCC would have wanted my client to do,” attorney Juan Chavez said. “Did they want Abe to be both a one-man police force and a bouncer, all while he was dealing with a small triage hospital in his cidery?”

The commission’s investigation has recommended multiple administrative charges against Goldman-Armstrong and his staff.

The investigation into Cider Riot was prompted after several complaints were filed with the agency following the May 1 brawl. – READ MORE