Owing Millions To IRS, Avenatti Lived Like A King, Report Says

The Daily Beast reported: Tax liens filed in Orange County also show that Avenatti has personally owed at least $1.2 million in federal taxes on top of the corporate debts. One lien, filed in February 2018, was for $308,396, while another filed in August 2015 showed a balance of $903,987. The Daily Beast did not find records showing the liens were released, but Avenatti claims both debts were “fully paid.”

A review of court documents reveals that Avenatti, his former law firm Eagan Avenatti, and his former company Global Baristas, the majority owner of the Seattle-based Tully’s coffee chain, have owed millions in unpaid federal and state taxes in Washington and California, as well as hundreds of thousands in past-due rent to landlords.

According to Lisa Storie-Avenatti, Avenatti’s former wife, she and her former husband had a multimillion-dollar home in Newport Beach, traveled overseas and domestically on private jets, and owned a number of exotic cars. She stated:

Petitioner and I enjoyed a very extravagant marital lifestyle. In October 2011, we bought a home in Laguna for $7.2 million and sold it in September 2015 for $12.6 million. We traveled extensively throughout the world, and, when not flying privately, we always flew business class and stayed at five-star hotels … I had unfettered use of credit cards that were in my name. My American Express bill was historically on average of $60,000 to $70,000 per month, and was paid in full each month.

The Daily Beast added that Storie-Avenatti claimed Avenatti had a full-time pilot whom he paid $100,000 a year, and owned two private jets worth roughly $9 million.