Over DACA, Gold Star father Khizr Khan calls Trump ‘illiterate and uneducated’

FOLLOW US!



The Gold Star father who challenged President Trump to rethink his stance on the place of Muslims and people who aren’t Christian in American society during the 2016 presidential race told a crowd on Saturday that Trump was “illiterate and uneducated.”

Khizr Khan spoke to more than 1,000 people at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. The title of the event: “Talking Through Unity and Civility with Khizr Khan.”

In reference to Trump’s rollback of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to The Indy Star, Khan said: “It is totally uncompassionate by an illiterate, uneducated president who would cause that harm to the nation and country.” – READ MORE